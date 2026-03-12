Michigan Football Making Push for Former SEC WR Commit

On Thursday morning, Chad Simmons of Rivals reported that Michigan has ‘gained momentum’ in the recruiting process with three-star wide receiver Gavin Honore (class of 2027). The news came after the Wolverines were the most recent school to offer the Las Vegas, Nev. native back on Feb. 24, 2026.

Michigan has gained momentum with WR Gavin Honore, who is set to visit in the near future, @ChadSimmons_ reports〽️



Honore is a former Georgia commit.



Honore originally committed to play at Georgia last summer (June 2, 2025), but recently decommitted on Feb. 12, 2025.

In an interview with Rivals, Honore said he plans on taking his first trip to Ann Arbor next week (March 17-19).

With almost a completely new coaching staff in Ann Arbor, after the firing of Sherrone Moore and hiring of new head coach Kyle Whittingham, the Wolverines' new wide receivers coach, Micah Simon, is playing a big role in the recruitment of Honore.

“Michigan is at the top because I have that good relationship with coach Simon,” Honore told Rivals. I’ve watched Michigan football growing up too, so I know what they are about as a program. They are also one of the schools recruiting me the hardest.”

As it stands, Honore is the 64th-ranked wide receiver in his class and the third-ranked prospect in the state of Nevada, via 247Sports. He currently has over 20 offers, including Texas Tech, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, among others.

High School Scouting Report (via Greg Biggins, 247Sports)

“Honore had a breakout sophomore season playing for the Monarchs, who finished the year as the consensus National Champions in every national poll. Projects as an ideal slot receiver who’s both extremely quick off the line and has the long speed to get vertical. Ran track for the first time this Spring and clocked several sub 11.0-100-meter times with a personal best 10.86 and also ran leadoff the schools 4X100m relay team. One of the elite route runners in the region, regardless of class, and gets a ton of separation. Explodes getting in and out of his breaks and is very good after the catch as well. Has plenty of wiggle to him in the open field, can run any route in the route tree and just knows how to get open. Just a shade under 5-foot-9 but has a strong body and is physical at the catch point. Smart player with a natural feel for the position and is that security blanket all quarterbacks love to have when they need a route run the right way and need to pick up a key third down. High Power 4 prospect with the ability to be a multi-year starter at the next level.”

Michigan and the 2027 Class

The Wolverines currently have three recruits committed in the class of 2027. Four-star EDGE Recarder Kitchen leads that list as of the state of Michigan’s top recruits.

UofM also has two three-star interior offensive linemen committed, Louis Esposito (Saline, Mich.) and Tristan Dare (Southlake, Texas). If the Maize and Blue were able to land Honore, he would not only be the first wide receiver in the class, but the first skill position player to commit as well.