Surging 2022 DB Avery Powell Nets Michigan Offer

Michigan traditionally does a solid job at building longstanding relationships with the coaches and administrators at powerhouse programs, and U-M could see that strategy pay off in both the 2021 and 2022 classes.

Last week, the Wolverines extended an offer to 2022 Jersey City (NJ) St. Peter's Prep defensive back Avery Powell, and he attends a school that Michigan is more than familiar with. St. Peter's Prep has a 2021 defensive tackle by the name of George Rooks that is very pro-Michigan, and many predicts that he will be one of two defensive tackles who join U-M in this cycle.

As for Powell, the rising junior prospect stands at 5-11 and 170 pounds, so he has decent length for a defensive back, but he plays even bigger than his listed measurables. On the field, Powell is quick, has fluid hips and does a very sound job in tracking receivers downfield in both trail technique or when back pedaling on shorter routes.

Unlike many younger defensive backs, Powell is an aggressive hitter that throws his body around in run support. Along that same line, the recent recipient of a Michigan offer is particularly skilled at wedging his helmet into the ball carrier's chest in hopes of dislodging the football and causing a forced fumble, which is something that popped up over and over on his Hudl tape.

Though most of his film shows Powell lining up as a cornerback, his playing style would also likely translate over to safety as well. Having that flexibility in his back pocket is a decided benefit for the player who is a bit underrated at the moment. Though it is early, Powell is ranked as a three-star prospect on both Rivals.com and 247Sports.com, but his offer sheet tells a different story.

With Michigan in the mix, Powell has also landed offers within the last week from Minnesota, Notre Dame, Penn State, Florida and Indiana, so his stock is rising considerably on the recruiting trail. Powell already held scholarships from programs such as Arkansas, Nebraska, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin, so he's fielding interest from all across the country before even beginning his junior campaign.

Between both safeties and cornerbacks in the 2022 class, Michigan has already offered 30 players at the two positions, so U-M is spreading its net fairly wide in what could be a class filled with quite a few defensive backs. Michigan safeties coach Bob Shoop was the one to extend Powell his U-M offer, so it appears that the Wolverines may like Powell a bit more at the safety position, but it is clear that he could conceivably bounce around the secondary and end up as a cornerback depending on how that depth in Ann Arbor shakes out.

Right now, Michigan claims two defensive back commits in the 2021 class-- Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas three-star cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows and Clayton (Ohio) Northmont three-star safety Rod Moore, and the Wolverines are expected to take at least two more players at those two spots, like one prospect at each corner and safety.

One year prior, Michigan took three safeties and two cornerbacks in the 2020 recruiting class, so the '22 cycle may be time for the Wolverines to restock those two spots on the back end.

What do you think of Michigan's decision to offer Avery Powell? Will potentially landing George Rooks improve U-M's position with the 2022 defensive back? Let us know!