Biff Poggi says Michigan football's play signified 'love' for Sherrone Moore
Michigan football secured a dominant 63-3 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday to improve to 2-1 on the season. However, the Wolverines had to do it without head coach Sherrone Moore, who will also miss the Nebraska game and this week of practice due to the NCAA's findings that he committed a Level II violation in the case involving Connor Stalions' impermissible scouting operation.
Biff Poggi, who has served as Jim Harbaugh's, and now coach Moore's right hand man as associate head coach, has stepped into the interim coaching role in Moore's absence. During the CMU game in his halftime interview, Poggi told BTN that the Wolverines' play on the field signified Moore's players writing a "love letter" to him after a dominant 35-3 first half performance that eventually led to a 63-3 victory.
"What an odd day," Poggi said in his postgame press conference. "Because today, this day was actually heartbreaking for me. Because I have children that are Sherrone's age. "We (coach Moore and I) were texting last night (Friday) just about how much he loves me and I love him. It was a really hard week in our building. A really hard and emotional week. And I think people that care realize football is a game about relationships. And his players love him like you wouldn't believe. What I would say is, today you saw a love letter from 120 young men to their football coach. I think that's outstanding."
The Wolverines will see if they can go 2-0 without Moore when the travel to Nebraska to face the Huskers at 3:30 p.m. ET this Saturday.