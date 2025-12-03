Michigan football's playoff ranking revealed after Ohio State loss
After the Michigan Wolverines' 27-9 loss to Ohio State this past Saturday, Sherrone Moore's team got a look at where they are ranked during the second to last rankings for the College Football Playoff on Tuesday night on ESPN.
Michigan checked in at No. 19, dropping four spots from its prior ranking last week. The Wolverines are ranked one spot lower than they are in the AP Poll, as that poll ranked Michigan at No. 18.
Michigan's regular season is now over as the Wolverines await their fate to see what bowl game they will be selected to with the playoff now out of reach.
The Wolverines finished the 2025 regular season with a 9-3 record, with wins over New Mexico, Central Michigan, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Washington, Michigan State, Purdue, Northwestern and Maryland. Michigan's losses this season came to No. 1 Ohio State, No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 16 USC.
The College Football Playoff begins on Dec. 19-20 with four first-round games to be played on the campuses of the higher seeds. It concludes Jan. 19 with the national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium outside Miami (Fla.).
The CFP committee is using a new method this season with a "straight seeding" model, which places teams on the same line in the bracket as their ranking without regard to whether they won their conference title, as was the case last year in the first 12-team playoff rollout. However, five conference champions are still guaranteed spots.