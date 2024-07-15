Big news drops ahead of Michigan's Week 1 matchup against Fresno State
Michigan is set to face Fresno State in a Week 1 title under the lights in Ann Arbor. The Bulldogs have been a fierce team for a few years now and they haven't been an easy out. Fresno State has won nine or more games the past three seasons, been ranked in the top 25, and won all three bowls.
One reason Fresno State has been so good is because of its legendary coach, Jeff Tedford. But according to a release from the Bulldogs, coach Tedford is immediately stepping down and will not be coaching anymore. Tim Skipper, Fresno State's linebackers coach and assistant head coach, will serve as the team's interim head coach for the 2024 season.
Tedford was with Fresno State from 1992-1997 before leaving to take the Oregon OC job from 1998-2001. He then became the California head coach from 2002-2012. He had a stint in the NFL and the CFL before returning to college. Tedford went back to Fresno State from 2017-2019 -- health issues forced him to quit after '19. But he came back in 2022 and coached through 2023.
Tedford's overall record in college is 126-79. He helped lead the Bulldogs to two Mountain West titles and he was the Mountain West Coach of the Year in 2017.
Michigan has never played Fresno State in a college football game. While the Bulldogs have plenty of time to prepare for the Wolverines, this is a huge blow to the Fresno State football program ahead of one of its biggest games in Week 1.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Ranking the top 5 Michigan linebackers from the Jim Harbaugh era
Every Michigan football player's overall rating in new College Football 25 video game
Michigan Linebackers: One thing I like, one thing I don't, one thing to watch