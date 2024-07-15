Ranking the top 5 Michigan linebackers from the Jim Harbaugh era
Jim Harbaugh coached a successful tenure with Michigan from 2015-2023 before heading back to the NFL. While Harbaugh is now with the Los Angeles Chargers, Wolverine fans will always remember what Harbaugh did for Michigan and what he did to bring the Wolverines back to a perennial power.
One position that was never short of elite talent was at linebacker. It seemed like every year, Harbaugh had at least one really good linebacker in place. Some years there were two studs at the position. This was another one that was difficult to rank just five linebackers.
1. Devin Bush (2016-2018)
Career stats: 191 tackles, 19 TFLs, 10 sacks, one INT, and 14 pass deflections
Bush really only had two years of playing time at Michigan. He appeared in all 13 games his freshman season, but mainly on special teams. He then stepped into the spotlight as the starting linebacker in his sophomore and junior seasons before entering the NFL Draft.
Bush was sensational with the Wolverines. He was a two-time All-American, a two-time All-Big Ten honoree, the Big Ten Woodson-Nagurski Defensive Player of the Year in 2018, and the 2018 Big Ten Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year.
You'll be hard-pressed to find someone who played the position much better than Bush did in his two years as a starting linebacker.
2. Junior Colson (2021-2023)
Career stats: 257 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, five pass deflections, and one fumble recovery
The two-time All-Big Ten honoree was one of the best tackles I can remember. Junior Colson led Michigan in tackles in his sophomore and junior seasons. Colson had 101 and 95 tackles, respectively. He left after his junior season to pursue the NFL but left on a high note in helping his team win the national title.
Colson stepped in right away when he got to Ann Arbor and became an instant contributor under then-defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.
3. Michael Barrett (2018-2023)
Career stats: 208 tackles, 12 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, two interceptions, four pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries
It wasn't easy for Barrett at Michigan, but he made the most of it. He came to the Wolverines as a dual-threat QB. He became the starting 'Viper' under Don Brown in 2020 before shifting to a rotational role in 2021. Once Jesse Minter was hired in 2022, Barrett became a starter beside Junior Colson and the rest is history.
He finished his career as a two-time All-Big Ten honoree and started 35 games at linebacker for the Wolverines. He helped shift the culture in a positive way as a leader in the locker room.
Barrett left Michigan as the most-winningest player in program history.
4. Khaleke Hudson (2016-2019)
Career stats: 238 tackles, 27 TFLs, 12 sacks, two interceptions, 14 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery
People were wondering who might replace Jabrill Peppers -- who I'm not considering a linebacker on this list -- after the 2016 season and it was Khaleke Hudson who stepped in at Viper. He became a tackling machine at Michigan and was usually always around the football. Hudson led the team in tackles in 2019 with 102.
He was a three-time All-Big Ten member and set a Michigan record with eight TFLs against Minnesota.
5. Josh Ross (2017-2021)
Career stats: 243 tackles, 15.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and four pass deflections
Ross had a steady five-year career with the Wolverines. He was voted team captain twice and led Michigan in tackles in 2021 with 106. Ross was also a two-time All-Big Ten performer.
Ross appeared in 50 total games for Michigan and started 24 of those games. Most of those came in the final two years of college.
