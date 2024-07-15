Michigan Linebackers: One thing I like, one thing I don't, one thing to watch
The Wolverines lose a pair of NFL Draft picks at the position, but have reloaded the unit via the transfer portal…
Just over a week away from Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, excitement builds for the 2024 college football season. Fall camps across the country are just around the corner, and we are now less than 50 days away from Michigan Football’s season-opener against Fresno State on Aug. 31.
Coming off arguably its best season in program history, the Wolverines bring another loaded roster into 2024 in the form of “Team 145”. In preparation for the upcoming year, it’s a good time to break down each position group for the Wolverines with “one thing I like”, “one thing I don’t” and “one thing to watch”. Up next is the middle of Michigan’s defense — Linebackers
One Thing I Like
For many of the positions we’ve previously previewed, depth has been a concern. However, Michigan is in a good spot on that front at the linebacker position. The Wolverines return former Nebraska transfer Ernest Hausmann, who appeared in all 15 games last season in a backup role and tallied 46 tackles and two tackles for loss. As a true freshman in 2022, Hausmann played in all 12 games and made seven starts for the Cornhuskers.
Michigan also adds Maryland transfer Jaishawn Barham, who started all 23 games he appeared in at linebacker for the Terrapins over the past two seasons. The rising junior has totaled 95 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery so far in his career. Put simply, Barham was a huge pickup for U-M out of the transfer portal.
The Wolverines also have some homegrown talent to fill out this position in redshirt junior Jaydon Hood and true junior Jimmy Rolder, each of whom should take on larger roles in 2024.
One Thing I Don’t
While I feel good about Michigan’s depth at linebacker, it’s hard to replace the leadership and toughness that 2023 starters Michael Barrett and Junior Colson brought to the position in recent seasons. Barrett is the all-time winningest player in the history of Michigan football, and in a lot of ways was the heart and soul of the Wolverines’ defense. Colson, meanwhile, was an outstanding athlete who played through multiple injuries and was still highly productive. Barrett and Colson were guys who bled Maize and Blue, and their losses are significant.
I’m excited to see what Barham and Hausmann do at linebacker this season. I think both are excellent players who check every box in what you’re looking for at the position. My only concern, and it’s a minor one, is whether one of those two guys can command the defense in a way that Barrett did. If that question gets answered in a positive manner, there’s not much to worry about here.
One Thing To Watch
This one isn’t position specific, but now that we’ve looked at Michigan’s defensive line, edge rushers and linebackers (links below if you’ve missed past previews), what I’ll be watching for is if the front seven of Michigan’s defense can be the best in college football. On paper, the Wolverines have as much high-end talent in those three positions as anybody. Michigan once again loses its defensive coordinator — Jesse Minter — to the NFL, but unlike when U-M lost Mike Macdonald after the 2021 season, the Wolverines are also replacing the entirety of their defensive staff. I like the hires head coach Sherrone Moore made, including new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, but until we see the new defensive staff in action there will be some question marks. With that said, Michigan’s front seven has all the pieces to be dominant once again.
This article is part of a series examining every position group on Michigan Football’s 2024 roster. You can find the other position groups that Michigan Wolverines On SI has already covered here: (Quarterback, Running Back, Offensive Line, Tight End, Defensive Line, Edge Rushers)
