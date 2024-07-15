Every Michigan football player's overall rating in new College Football 25 video game
After a 10-year break, EA Sports has finally brought back a new college football video. College Football 25 is set to officially release on July 19, but if you pre-ordered the game, you got early access on Monday. NCAA 14 lived a long, healthy life on the sticks, but it's time for a new, fantastic college football video game.
Not every Michigan player is in the new game yet. Either some haven't opted into the video game, or they haven't been put into the game yet. But we are going to go down position by position and show you every player's overall rating on the Michigan Wolverines. As the season progresses, more players will have the chance to opt into the game and updates will allow those players to be on your favorite team's roster.
Quarterback:
Alex Orji - 78 overall
Davis Warren - 77 overall
Jack Tuttle - 76 overall
Alex Boston (made-up player) - 74 overall
Jayden Denegal - 74 overall
Running back:
Donovan Edwards - 91 overall
Kalel Mullings - 81 overall
Benjamin Hall - 76 overall
Cole Cabana - 74 overall
Tre Kamara (made-up player) - 72 overall
Tyler Buckingham (made-up player - 68 overall
Fullback:
Max Bredeson - 79 overall
Wide receiver:
Semaj Morgan - 80 overall
Tyler Morris - 78 overall
Fred Moore - 76 overall
Peyton O'Leary - 72 overall
Kendrick Bell - 68 overall
I'Marion Stewart - 67 overall
Tyrell Sweeting (made-up player) - 67 overall
Tight end:
Colston Loveland - 92 overall
Marlin Klein - 72 overall
Brady Preiskorn - 72 overall
Hogan Hansen - 70 overall
Zach Marshall - 70 overall
William Wagner (long snapper) - 50 overall
Offensive line:
Josh Priebe - 85 overall
Myles Hinton - 83 overall
Andrew Gentry - 82 overall
Greg Crippen - 79 overall
Raheem Anderson - 78 overall
Jeffrey Persi - 76 overall
Blake Frazier - 76 overall
Dominick Giudice - 75 overall
Grant Rhodes (made-up player) - 75 overall
Tristan Bounds - 74 overall
Nathan Efobi - 73 overall
Connor Jones - 72 overall
Evan Link - 72 overall
Luke Hamilton - 71 overall
Glenn Connors (made-up player) - 71 overall
Trent Tucker - 70 overall (made-up player)
Jake Guarnera - 69 overall
Defensive end:
Josaiah Stewart - 87 overall
Derrick Moore - 80 overall
Enow Etta - 79 overall
Lugard Edokpayi - 75 overall
Kechaun Bennett - 74 overall
Cam Bradnt - 73 overall
TJ Guy - 73 overall
Devon Baxter - 72 overall
Dominic Nichols - 69 overall
Ted Hammond - 69 overall
Defensive tackle:
Mason Graham - 95 overall
Kenneth Grant - 91 overall
Rayshaun Benny - 82 overall
Jamaal Gant (made-up player) - 76 overall
Trey Pierce - 70 overall
Linebacker:
Jaishawn Barham - 87 overall
Ernest Hausmann - 83 overall
Jimmy Rolder - 74 overall
Micah Pollard - 73 overall
Mason Curtis - 71 overall
Rock Dyson (made-up player) - 71 overall
Antonio McCullough (made-up player) - 70 overall
Cole Sullivan - 68 over
Cornerback:
Will Johnson - 96 overall
Ja'Den McBurrows - 80 overall
Ameer Kameron (made-up payer) - 79 overall
Kody Jones - 77 overall
Xavier Harding (made-up player) - 76 overall
Jo'Ziah Edmond - 75 overall
Keshaun Harris - 75 overall
Eric McMadison (made-up player) - 74 overall
Myles Pollard - 73 overall
Ricky Johnson - 71 overall
Safety:
Rod Moore - 89 overall
Makari Paige - 85 overall
Jaden Mangham - 81 overall
Zeke Berry - 80 overall
Brandyn Hillman - 79 overall
Zander Grant (made-up player) - 76 overall
Jacob Oden - 71 overall
Kicker:
Dominic Zvada - 77 overall
Adam Samaha - 64 overall
Punter:
Tommy Doman - 84 overall
Notable players not in game as of launch date:
QB Jadyn Davis
RB Jordan Marshall
RB Micah Ka'apana
WR Amorion Walker
WR CJ Charleston
WR Channing Goodwin
OL Gio El-Hadi
OL Andrew Sprague
DL Aymeric Koumba
DL Breon Ishmall
DL Tyler McLaurin
LB Jaydon Hood
CB Aamir Hall
CB Jyaire Hill
CB Jeremiah Lowe
S Wesley Walker
S Quinten Johnson
