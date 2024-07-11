Michigan Football's Three Big Ten Media Days Representatives Revealed
With Big Ten Football's Media Days set to begin on July 23, the conference revealed each school's three player representatives for the event later this month.
As per tradition, Michigan is sending a trio of seniors to represent the program in Indianapolis: running back Donovan Edwards, defensive back Makari Paige and tight end/H-back Max Bredeson. They will join new head coach Sherrone Moore, who also makes his first appearance at the annual event.
After adding USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon to the conference this year, Big Ten Media Days will be a three-day event (July 23-25) for the first time since its inception. Michigan will be part of the Thursday, July 25 lineup alongside Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington. Ohio State headlines the opening day on Tuesday, July 23 alongside Illinois, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin. On Wednesday, July 24 the lineup includes Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, UCLA and USC.