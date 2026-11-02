After last week's loss to Indiana, where the offense managed just 6 points, Kyle Whittingham was asked who would be the starting quarterback in Michigan's next game. At the time, he said, "That's to be determined." Bryce Underwood had been benched just one week prior to those comments in the second half against Penn State.

Tommy Carr didn't exactly light up the stat sheet in his first career start against the defending National Champion Indiana Hoosiers. He completed 20/32 passes for 167 yards with 0 TDs and 2 turnovers (1 fumble lost, 1 interception). He was playing against what is one of the best defenses in the country though, led by Bryant Haines, who won the Broyles Award last year as the top coordinator in the country.

Apparently, Kyle Whittingham thought he had a decision to make regarding who would start at the game's most important position for the Wolverines against Rutgers.

The Decision: To start Tommy Carr

Kyle Whittingham could've decided to go back to Bryce Underwood, who was benched just one week prior to the Indiana game in the second half against Penn State. Instead, he opted to continue with the true freshman and it certainly looks like he made the right call.

Tommy Carr played much better in his second career start against Rutgers completing 22/27 passes for 266 yards and 1 TD, while also contributing 54 yards and 2 TDs on the ground. Total, he had over 300 yards and 3 TDs with no turnovers.

Now, Rutgers defense isn't remotely close to as good at Indiana's but it was still nice to see the freshman bounce back from a tough first start. Kyle Whittingham made the right call because Michigan's offense looked significantly better than it did last week and you'd hope that will continue as Tommy Carr gets more experience leading the offense.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr scores on a rushing touchdown during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What it means moving forward

With his performance in this game, Tommy Carr has earned the right to start for this team the rest of the season. They will play multiple defenses much better than Rutgers though, as Rutgers has one of the worst defenses in all of Power 4 football. Tommy Carr will have to continue to grow, and hope the rest of the offense can continue to grow as well if Michigan is going to play better as a team down the stretch.

As for the future of the quarterback position, it's too early to decide whether Tommy Carr will be the guy for Michigan in 2027, but at least for now, it appears they have their guy for the rest of 2026.

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