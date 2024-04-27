Blake Corum Drafted By Los Angeles Rams
Blake Corum isn't the fastest back in the draft. He's not the biggest either. He is, however, the strongest and he's also one of the most productive and also likely the hardest working. That's why he's going to succeed in the NFL. For now, he'll likely be Kyren Williams' backup as he was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round with the 83rd overall pick, but in time he's got RB1 written all over him.
2024 NFL Combine or U-M Pro Day Stats
5-8, 205 pounds
40-Yard Dash: 4.53 seconds
Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches
3-Cone Drill: 6.82 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.12 seconds
Bench Press: 27 reps (tops among RBs)
NFL.com Analyst Lance Zierlein’s breakdown on Corum:
“Compact runner with average size, outstanding contact balance and a rare talent for finding and fitting into small crevices for short-yardage conversions and touchdowns. Corum is a bit of a one-speed runner lacking sizzle and wiggle but gets it downhill with timing and finishes runs with good forward lean. He has the hard-hat mentality to handle heavy workloads and can exploit defenses that fatigue or miss their run fits. The talent doesn't stand out on its own, but he's strong, competitive and team-oriented with exceptional football character. He can catch it when needed and is above average in picking up the blitz, which could earn him status as a three-down backup with a chance to find early carries as an RB2/3.”
2023 Stats and Accolades
Set the U-M single-season rushing TD record (27)
Only player in FBS to score in every game during the 2023 season
Named an All-American by the AFCA
Doak Walker Award semi-finalist
Pre-season first-team All-American
Wolverine Digest Breakdown
Corum capped off his storybook Michigan career with a National Championship to his name, and there’s no shortage of plays to draw from that exemplify the powerful running back’s immense heart and toughness. With determination in spades, Corum has top-flight cutting ability and quality vision to mesh into what can be a productive ball carrier in the pros. Corum can catch the ball out of the backfield, so he’s not limited strictly to first and second down.
How well do you see Blake Corum’s game translating to the NFL? Will he be more of a change of pace back or could he be the bell cow in the pros? Let us know and follow @EricJRutter on Twitter for more Wolverine Digest updates.