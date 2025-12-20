Colts Receive Good News on DT DeForest Buckner Ahead of Monday’s Game vs. Niners
Colts star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is set to return to the lineup on Monday night to face his old team, the 49ers, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Saturday.
Buckner has missed the last five games with a neck injury, but has been cleared to play and is ready to go. The 10-year veteran has been incredibly reliable over the course of his career, playing in 15 games or more in eight of his 10 seasons.
However, after playing just 12 games a year ago, Buckner has participated in only nine games this season. He’s tallied 42 combined tackles, four sacks and nine tackles for loss.
The Colts enter Monday's game 8–6 on the season and fighting for a playoff berth. The return of Buckner comes at a great time for the Indianapolis defense in a must-win game.