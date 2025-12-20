How close did Michigan get to making a deal with Kenny Dillingham?
News broke early on Saturday morning that Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State agreed to a long-term extension that would keep him with the Sun Devils. Michigan now has to pivot after both Dillingham and Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer are seemingly off the table.
But just how close were the Wolverines and Dillingham to making a deal? Turns out, not very close despite Dillingham being a perceived favorite to land the job. Meeting with the media on Saturday, Dillingham said he was never actually offered a contract, but still seemed somewhat intrigued in Michigan.
“I think every time these things open, my agent, everybody talks to everybody,” Dillingham said. “That’s how that process works from that perspective. But for me, I never got offered a job. None of that ever, ever happened, and it never got to that point.
“Michigan’s an unbelievable job with unlimited resources, with people who will do whatever they can to make it successful, who want to see it succeed. Somebody’s going to get an unbelievable opportunity — the same thing I said a week ago. An unbelievable opportunity to take over one of the best programs in the country, who are resourced as one of the best programs in the country with one of the best rosters in the country.
“I have nothing but respect for them. I’ve got a couple of family members and my wife’s best friends all went to Michigan, so I have nothing but respect, and I know they’ll find somebody who’s unbelievable.”
Michigan's next move
Following Dillingham making a new deal, three names were reported as targets for the Wolverines. Eli Drinkwitz, Jeff Brohm, and Jedd Fisch's names came back up. Fisch was reportedly out of the picture a few days ago, but after striking out with their top two targets, the Wolverines could circle back.
But as of now, it seems more and more likely that Michigan targets Brohm at Louisville. It's not out of the picture yet, either, that the Wolverines give Biff Poggi a one-year chance, as well.
