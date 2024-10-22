BREAKING: Michigan football lands commitment from massive five-star 2025 prospect

BREAKING: Five-Star OT Andrew Babalola has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @On3Recruits



The 6’6 300 OT from Overland Park, KS chose the Wolverines over Stanford, Auburn, Oklahoma, & Mizzou



Ranked as the No. 11 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (per On3)https://t.co/K3wRrqtGNA pic.twitter.com/Znbjeh3S1E