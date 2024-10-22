BREAKING: Michigan football lands commitment from massive five-star 2025 prospect
Michigan just received its 17th commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle — and it was a major one. The Wolverines just landed five-star offensive lineman Andrew Babalola out of Overland Park (KS) Blue Valley Northwest.
Babalola chose the Wolverines over Stanford and Auburn, among others. The massive 6-foot-6, 280-pound lineman could be an instant starter of the Wolverines' line as soon as next season. According to the 247Sports' Composite, Babalola is the 25th-ranked prospect and the No. 4 offensive tackle in the '25 cycle.
Here is 247Sports' Gabe Brooks scouting report on Babalola:
"Big-framed, athletic, book-end tackle prospect with excellent physical tools. Relatively newer to football and owns an AAU basketball background that reflects in movement patterns and functional athleticism. Quick off the ball. Convicted down blocker who's shown more block-finishing confidence in general during junior season. Also displaying improved knee-bending flexibility and resulting leverage advantages, an encouraging development for a young tackle in the 6-6, 275 neighborhood. Springs to the second level. Still developing punch power consistency, but playing with better-than-expected point-of-attack strength. Feet are ahead of the hands, which is not necessarily a bad thing at this stage, especially considering physical gifts. Gets to his spots quickly and with purpose, but hand placement and technique need work. A fairly nimble, balanced athlete in space who can improve body control when engaged. Field demeanor leans toward the run game, but physical tools suggest elite pass-pro potential. Likely needs time to develop physically and technically in college, but appears to be one of the 2025 class' highest-ceiling offensive tackle prospects. Projects as an eventual quality high-major starter with physical and athletic profiles that suggest NFL Draft early-round upside."
Babalola is now the highest-rated recruit Sherrone Moore has landed in his short tenure and the first five-star Michigan has landed since Will Johnson in 2022. He will join the '25 class with four-star lineman Avery Gach and three-star lineman Kaden Strayhorn to make up a very nice 2025 pull for Moore in the trenches.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -