BREAKING: Key veteran, team captain returning to Michigan Football for 2025 season
One of Michigan's most vocal leaders is running it back with one more season in Ann Arbor!
On Wednesday, tight end and team captain Max Bredeson officially announced his return for the 2025 season with a video posted Instagram, captioned: "Team 146 let's do it".
Bredeson epitomizes much of what Michigan's culture is built upon: toughness and selflessness. In 41 appearances for the Wolverines over the past three seasons, the tight end/H-back has just 10 catches for 121 yards, but Bredeson's impact on Michigan's run game has been monumental.
This past season, Bredeson was named a team captain and was one of the most vocal leaders on Michigan's sideline, often giving pep talks to his position group and other teammates ahead of games. His return gives the Wolverines a ton of leadership and experience as this program looks to return to the top of the Big Ten and college football in 2025.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7