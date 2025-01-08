Michigan Football misses on 3rd transfer portal wide receiver target
Michigan's search for wide receiver help continues after another of the Wolverines' transfer portal targets elected to play for another school.
On Wednesday, former Clemson wideout Troy Stellato committed to and signed with the Kentucky Wildcats, despite receiving interest from Michigan. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder had 66 catches for 616 yards and two touchdowns during his three years as a Tiger.
Michigan is looking to add depth and talent to the wide receiver room following a 2024 season which saw the Wolverines rank near the bottom of college football in passing yards per game. This offseason, Michigan lost veteran wide receiver Tyler Morris to the transfer portal, who later committed to Indiana.
In a de facto trade, the Wolverines landed former Hoosier wide receiver Donaven McCulley out of the portal earlier this offseason, but WR coach Ron Bellamy has been actively looking to add more to his position group. Michigan pursued UConn's Skyler Bell and Yale's David Pantelis out of the portal, but Bell chose to remain at Connecticut while Pantelis ultimately landed at Stanford.
With targets coming off the board quickly, Michigan's search for wide receiver talent continues.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7