Bryce Underwood to make history as Michigan's youngest starting quarterback
Although head coach Sherrone Moore is expected to make it official during his media availability this afternoon, reports emerged last night confirming what many had anticipated: Michigan has named true freshman Bryce Underwood as its starting quarterback for the 2025 season.
Underwood, who just turned 18 this month, becomes the youngest true freshman starting quarterback in Michigan program history. The 6-4, 230-pound five-star prospect is only the fourth true freshman ever to start at quarterback for the Wolverines, joining Rick Leach (1975), Chad Henne (2004), and Tate Forcier (2009).
With Underwood now set to lead the Wolverines, the 2025 season signals the start of a new era in Ann Arbor—one filled with enormous potential and even higher expectations. The expectations are always high at Michigan, but the arrival of a five-star QB who reportedly signed an NIL deal worth over $10 million has raised the bar even further.
Underwood's rare blend of arm strength, size, and athleticism has already drawn comparisons to former Texas legend Vince Young. While he's more capable as a pocket passer, Underwood also possesses the ability to make plays with his legs, offering Michigan fans a true dual-threat quarterack unlike any the program has seen before. Given his immense talent, there was little doubt he would be QB1 this fall—it was simply too much potential to leave on the sideline.
Still, the road ahead won't be easy. Michigan faces a challenging early schedule, including road games at Oklahome in Week 2 and Nebraska in Week 4. As with any true freshman, some growing pains are to be expected. But Underwood has the skillset and mental toughness to weather those challenges—and potentially elevate Michigan's offense to new heights.
Fortunately, he won't have to do it alone. The Wolverines return a solid supporting cast on offense, including three starters on the offensive line, a dynamic running back duo expected to be one of the best in the Big Ten, and a deep group at WR/TE.
If Underwood even comes close to living up to the hype this fall, Michigan could find itself firmly back in the College Football Playoff picture.