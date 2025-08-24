WATCH: Former Michigan QB scores game-winning touchdown for new team in dramatic fashion
Former Michigan quarterback Alex Orji played his first game with his new team, the UNLV Rebels, on Saturday in Week 0 of the college football season. In fall camp, Orji was in a quarterback battle with Anthony Colandrea, with the former Wolverine getting the nod as the starter and Colandrea getting the majority of the reps for the game overall.
However, despite an opening-drive fumble at the goal line where Orji led the Rebels offense down the field and on the doorstep for a score, Orji bounced back and still played a significant role in the game, as he did on several occasions in the Maize and Blue uniform, particularly with his legs.
With just under nine minutes to go in the team's opener against Idaho State, Orji was flushed out of the pocket on a 4th-and-1 play and allowed his athleticism to take over from there, while taking off and hurdling a defender near the goal line to find the end zone. That score would put the Rebels up 38-31 and would prove to be the game-winning touchdown as UNLV went on to win by that same score.
In the win, Orji completed all three of his pass attempts for 37 yards and ran six times for 34 yards to go along with the touchdown. Even if Colandrea does continue to get a majority of the reps for Dan Mullen's team moving forward, it seems clear Orji still has an important role to play in the Rebels' offense while giving them a dynamic athlete that defenses always have to account for.