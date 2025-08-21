Where Michigan's Bryce Underwood stands among college football's highest-paid quarterbacks
Last November, Sherrone Moore and Michigan football flipped the nation's No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2025 from LSU to the Wolverines. One factor that played a role in Underwood's decision included the financial backing of Oracle founder and Michigan super-booster Larry Ellison—who is now the world's second-richest person— who will help pay the Michigan signal-caller an NIL package valued between $10 and $12 million over four years.
That package makes Underwood, who just turned 18 years old, one of college football's top earners among quarterbacks heading into the 2025 season. On3's Pete Nakos complied data on which QBs would earn the most money this season, reporting that more than 20 starting quarterbacks will make over $1 million this fall.
Underwood will fall in the top five in the nation in terms of the earnings he is set to make compared to others at his position. Duke's Darian Mensah, a Tulane transfer, is set to make $4 million this fall in what is part of an $8 million, two-year contract that could max out to $10 million total with incentives, according to Nakos' source.
Miami's Carson Beck, who comes to the Hurricanes from Georgia, is expected to make roughly $3 to $3.2 million this season, according to Nakos' source. On3 previously reported the deal could max out to $6 million with incentives.
In the Big Ten, a source close to Dylan Raiola told On3 that the sophomore quarterback will make more than $3 million in 2025, which is a figure that pairs roster value and NIL deals, including partnerships with adidas and Panini. Penn State's Drew Allar, who opted to return to college football in 2025 over entering the NFL Draft, will make "at least" $3 million in the fall, sources told On3.
That leaves Underwood's deal for 2025 right in the range of the aforementioned quarterbacks minus Mensah, as the Belleville High School product will reel in $3 million in NIL earnings as part of his four-year contract.
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer, who the Wolverines will face in Week 2, will earn between $2.5 and $3 million, a source recently confirmed to On3.
Julian Sayin, a sophomore at Ohio State who was just recently named the starter for the Buckeyes, will reel in $1.5 million for the 2025 season, a source told On3.
The NIL world has certainly changed the landscape of college football as start who drive attention and revenue to the respective schools they play for are cashing in on their opportunities.