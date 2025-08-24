Wolverine Digest

BTN gives interesting observations from Michigan football's fall camp

Seth Berry

Dec 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after sacking Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill (10) during the second half of the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after sacking Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill (10) during the second half of the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

During the month of August, BTN analysts visited each Big Ten School to get an inside look at all 18 teams in the conference while making observations from all of the schools' fall camps. This past week, the crew made their final stop of their tour, which happened to be in Ann Arbor. BTN studio host Dave Revsine put out a series of posts on his X (formerly Twitter) with several observations on Michigan heading into the 2025 season, including how true freshman QB Bryce Underwood looked and how many reps he took with the first team, along with how things looked with various positions groups on each side of the ball. Below is the series of posts Revsine made about the Wolverines after speaking with the coaches on staff and seeing the team go through practice.

As Revsine noted, the team is already in full preparation mode ahead of its Week 1 opener on Aug. 30 against New Mexico at 7:30 p.m. at the Big House. Many of his observations are re-affirmations of the buzz that has been surrounding the program during the spring and fall, with many analysts agreeing with him that the Wolverines could very well be in the mix to get back to the playoffs this season if all goes to plan.

While all signs are pointing toward Underwood starting under center for Michigan in Week 1, head coach Sherrone Moore will likely make that news official when he meets with members of the media on Monday ahead of the matchup with the Lobos.

More Michigan News

Michigan tight ends coach reveals Wolverines' player who has 'come on' during past week of practice

Urban Meyer questions whether Jim Harbaugh should be suspended over Michigan scouting saga

Where Michigan's Bryce Underwood stands among college football's highest-paid quarterbacks

Report: After Savion Hiter commitment, Michigan football not done on recruiting trail

Published
Seth Berry
SETH BERRY

Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and was the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.

Home/Football