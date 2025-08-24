BTN gives interesting observations from Michigan football's fall camp
During the month of August, BTN analysts visited each Big Ten School to get an inside look at all 18 teams in the conference while making observations from all of the schools' fall camps. This past week, the crew made their final stop of their tour, which happened to be in Ann Arbor. BTN studio host Dave Revsine put out a series of posts on his X (formerly Twitter) with several observations on Michigan heading into the 2025 season, including how true freshman QB Bryce Underwood looked and how many reps he took with the first team, along with how things looked with various positions groups on each side of the ball. Below is the series of posts Revsine made about the Wolverines after speaking with the coaches on staff and seeing the team go through practice.
As Revsine noted, the team is already in full preparation mode ahead of its Week 1 opener on Aug. 30 against New Mexico at 7:30 p.m. at the Big House. Many of his observations are re-affirmations of the buzz that has been surrounding the program during the spring and fall, with many analysts agreeing with him that the Wolverines could very well be in the mix to get back to the playoffs this season if all goes to plan.
While all signs are pointing toward Underwood starting under center for Michigan in Week 1, head coach Sherrone Moore will likely make that news official when he meets with members of the media on Monday ahead of the matchup with the Lobos.