Rich Eisen says one Wolverine could be a 'top-five' player in Michigan history
It took four games before Michigan opted to give true freshman Andrew Marsh a chance, but once the former four-star got his chance -- he excelled. Marsh has been the Big Ten's leading WR since Oct. 1 and Bryce Underwood has built a special relationship with the Texas native -- one that should be elite for the next two years.
In fact, Marsh has been so impressive that Rich Eisen told Sherrone Moore that he believes Marsh could be one of the top five offensive players to ever come out of the University of Michigan.
"Not to surprise you, and I'm looking at him, No. 4, on the field," Eisen said. "And I'm texting them, and again, not to put too much pressure here, I'm saying this kid has the ability to maybe be one of the top five offensive players this school has ever sent to the next level. I'm serious.
"The way he's blossomed this year, and I understand everybody does focus rightfully on the receivers that Ohio State has and are bringing into the stadium. But this kid is really special. And I'm wondering, you know, you put him out there on punt returns now as well, kickoffs also, what are you seeing out of him that you think you can get out of him on Saturday, coach?”
Coach Moore isn't shocked by what Marsh is doing. Between his hard work and dedication to his craft, Marsh is doing exactly what was thought of him when he signed to come to Michigan alongside Bryce Underwood.
“I think he can be extremely special. He's so smart. He works so hard," Moore said of Marsh. He's so tough. His story is incredible. You know, lost his dad from a very, very young age.
"And it's him, his mom, his two sisters, and the kid plays like he always plays, like he has a chip on his shoulder. He prepares that way. He's uber talented, but he's an outstanding human being, an outstanding kid.
"So him and Bryce have always been close throughout the recruiting process throughout just in spring. And now the talent and the things we are seeing that happen in practice are coming to fruition in games. He has special ability. He's extremely smooth, great ball catcher, just physical in all aspects. But the sky's the limit for Andrew Marsh, and just excited about where he is in his progression as well.”
Andrew Marsh has been on a heater
While the Fulshear (TX) product saw the field in his first four games with Michigan, he didn't start and he caught just one pass. But in the game against Wisconsin, Marsh earned a starting role and caught four passes for 80 yards -- and he hasn't looked back.
Marsh is now No 11 in the Big Ten this season catching for 641 yards. He's 11th in the conference with just having one catch in the first four games. Marsh has had a couple of big games, the most recent coming in the win over Northwestern. He grabbed 12 catces for 189 yards.
With Ohio State coming up, Michigan will need Marsh to continue to ascend to new heights and remain as that go-to target for Underwood.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI —
- National analysts have similar mindsets when picking Michigan vs. Ohio State game
- Takeaways from Michigan's blowout win over Auburn
- Ohio State HC Ryan Day talks injuries, scouts Michigan ahead of 'The Game'
- Michigan HC Sherrone Moore calls key Ohio State strength ‘potent’ ahead of rivalry showdown
- Sherrone Moore updates key Michigan injuries ahead of Ohio State game