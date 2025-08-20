Report: After Savion Hiter commitment, Michigan football not done on recruiting trail
On Tuesday, Michigan football secured an enormous commitment from the No. 1 running back in the class of 2026 in Savion Hiter. With Hiter's pledge, the Wolverines class moved up to No. 10 in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
However, even after landing the blue-chipper from Virginia, the Wolverines don't look to be done when it comes to trying to add to the class, according to a report from Rivals' Steve Wiltfong. In fact, Michigan will try to do its best to capitalize off the momentum and will start to hone in on some flip targets with recruits who are currently committed to other programs.
One of those flip targets is the nation's No. 1 cornerback Davon Benjamin, who chose Oregon over the Wolverines earlier this month. In his report, Wiltfong noted that it will be tough for Michigan to pull off the flip, but that Michigan remains in contact and will try to keep that relationship strong.
"He’s going to be a tough flip from Oregon," Wiltfong wrote. "The Ducks were always his leader. He is in regular contact with the program. He is in the minutia from a football standpoint with Oregon already talking scheme and how he fits and learning for the next level. But Michigan remains in contact and will try and chip away. Benjamin ranks as Rivals No. 22 prospect regardless of position. If it’s not Benjamin, Michigan could turn to others at the cornerback position."
Wiltfong also mentioned linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary and the staff is after a talented player at the LB position that is committed elsewhere, without mentioning a specific name. Either way, the Wolverines have multiple targets on the board and will look to add to the second level of the defense in their class of 2026. Currently, Markel Dabney is the only linebacker committed in the class, as he flipped to Michigan from SMU in June.
On the offensive line, Grant Newsome and the Wolverines have put together a strong class to this point with the commitments of Malaki Lee, Marky Walbridge and Bear McWhorter. That being said, according to Wilftong, Michigan wants to add one more piece to round out its offensive line group in the class of 2026.
Whoever (Sherrone) Moore and Grant Newsome key in on, it will be absolutely senior film driven," Wiltfong wrote about the U-M offensive line situation.