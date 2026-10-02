The Michigan Wolverines offense is starting to find its stride in the passing game. After two weeks of poor production, they have gotten better each of the last two weeks against UTEP and Iowa.

Bryce Underwood is a big part of that growth, and he is starting to find his footing with offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

CBS Sports recently graded all new offensive coordinators with their quarterbacks, and Michigan was on the list thanks to the hiring of Jason Beck in the offseason.

How did they fare?

His Grade

CBS’ Richard Johnson graded every team that had a new pairing between offensive coordinator and quarterback in the country.

Underwood and company ultimately have played one bad game, one below average game, and two good games through four weeks.

That led Johnson to give the Wolverines a B-Minus in his grades.

Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck, left, head coach Kyle Whittingham, center, and quarterback Bryce Underwood run across the field during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Things have started off rocky from a wins-and-losses perspective for the Wolverines, and controversy will always surround the opener,” Johnson said. “But Underwood's play has ticked up as the season progresses. Michigan has found ways to use his natural running ability, which was a key to the game and as has come along to pair with JJ Buchanan, the passing game is trending in the right direction.

"Underwood's game against featured a career-high in passing yardage and some of the efficient passing on the run that had been the catalyst for excitement about him as a recruit. The question is whether the Wolverines can improve in the red zone to generate more scores, which doomed them against the Hawkeyes.”

What’s Our Take?

Johnson is right, things have started off rocky in Michigan. Earlier this week, Kyle Whittingham said that his team felt like it was 0-4 despite being 3-1. They’re one play away from being 2-2 on the year.

The Western Michigan game is a wart on Underwood’s resume, no question about it. That is arguably the worst game of his career. Had it not been for a miraculous ending, the noise surrounding it would be even louder if that is possible.

Coming into the season, the hope for Underwood was to see progress. Michigan’s first season with Underwood at the helm was a bit of a wash. The coaching staff was a mess, and he was essentially left to his own devices to learn how to play quarterback at the college level.

Almost any quarterback would fail in that situation.

Through the first two weeks of the season, there were a lot of questions that were fair surrounding Underwood and the lack of a passing game. As the season has progressed, however, it’s not just the box score.

Underwood has looked better. He looks more comfortable. He’s cleaner in his progressions. He doesn’t panic under pressure.

There are still some things to clean up. Underwood has turned the ball over in three of the four games Michigan has played. The interception against Iowa may not have been his fault, but taking care of the football has to be at a premium.

Bryce Underwood making things happen! pic.twitter.com/PSGvaCaXxk — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 26, 2026

The key for Underwood is to continue that progression down the stretch of the season. Michigan will not be able to win against the likes of Indiana, Oregon, and Ohio State if Underwood does not continue to improve.

For now, Johnson’s take of a B-Minus is probably fair. One caveat to add here is the lack of aggression from Jason Beck. We lamented that last week as the Wolverines were too conservative to close out the Iowa game.

Beck needs to be more aggressive and trusting of his quarterback down the stretch. That’s especially true as Underwood continues to earn it.



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