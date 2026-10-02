Michigan vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are looking to stay hot when they host the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday afternoon.

The Golden Gophers pulled off the upset as +12.5 underdogs at Washington last week, hanging on for a 27-24 victory.

On the flip side, Michigan suffered its first loss of the season in a 20-19 decision to Iowa that came down to the final play.

The Wolverines are looking to get back on track against a school they dominate. Michigan has won the last five meetings in this matchup, most recently in 2024 and 2023.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 5 matchup.

Michigan vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Michigan -5.5 (-110)

Minnesota +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Michigan: -225

Minnesota: +185

Total

43.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Michigan vs. Minnesota How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Michigan record: 3-1

Minnesota record: 2-1

Michigan vs. Minnesota Key Players to Watch

Drake Lindsey, Quarterback, Minnesota Golden Gophers

Drake Lindsey has settled in at quarterback over the last few weeks. After throwing just one touchdown in his first two games, he’s thrown for 204 yards and three scores in each of the last two games.

Lindsey is a second-year starter at Minnesota after completing four of five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown in his freshman season. He completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,382 yards and 18 touchdowns with six interceptions in his first full year as the starter last season.

Lindsey and the Gophers will look to build on last week’s upset win at Washington.

Michigan vs. Minnesota Prediction and Pick

This should be an interesting matchup on Saturday afternoon. Michigan is looking to erase last week’s last second loss to Iowa, while Minnesota is hoping to ride the momentum of its upset road victory.

Michigan is clearly the better team, and favored for a reason, but this line feels a few points too high given the situation.

The Wolverines barely escaped in Week 1 against Western Michigan then couldn’t pull it out last week.

I’ll back the Gophers to stay golden as home underdogs on Saturday afternoon.

Pick: Minnesota +5.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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