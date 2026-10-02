College Football Watchability Guide: One Reason to Watch Each of Week 5’s 10 Best Games

The first quarter of the season has come and gone and only 22 undefeated teams remain. It’s been a chaotic start to the 2026 campaign and that figures to continue with the first weekend in October.

Week 5 has a little bit of everything on the docket. There are a few undefeated matchups, including a game featuring two of the best quarterbacks in the country so far. There’s the debut of a new stadium at Northwestern, as well as what’s sure to be a raucous stadium environment in Iowa City. Plus, there are teams in action like Michigan and USC which need to bounce back after gut-wrenching losses last week.

So to help you determine where you should put your focus this weekend, Sports Illustrated has highlighted the top 10 games on the schedule, as well as one unique element that makes each matchup special. Let’s dive in.

Pittsburgh (4–0) at Virginia Tech (4–0)

Friday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

What to watch: Elite defenses square off

Though quarterback Mason Heintschel may keep stealing headlines with six- and seven-touchdown games, Pitt’s defense has allowed just 8.5 points per game (third in FBS) and 4.2 yards per play (tied for 13th) across the first four weeks. Tech may not be quite as stout at keeping points off the board but has been menacing in the backfield, racking up 45 tackles for loss (first in FBS) in just four games. Neither offense has been a slouch against lesser competition so far, but will have to be much better to solve the Cory Sanders- and Brent Pry-led defenses.

Penn State (3–1) at Northwestern (2–1)

Friday, 8 p.m. ET, Fox

What to watch: the debut of Northwestern’s new stadium

The Wildcats will play their first game at the new Ryan Field, a venue that cost over $870 million and took more than two years to construct. The stadium is just a piece of Northwestern’s plan to establish itself as a contender in the Big Ten, but if the ‘Cats can play as well as they can build a stadium, that bodes well. The pressure will be on in Evanston with a hungry Penn State team arriving, looking to avenge a head-scratching loss to Wisconsin. Ryan Field should look spectacular under the lights and the overhead camera shots on Fox should provide some epic angles.

No. 7 Alabama (4–0) at No. 16 Mississippi State (4–0)

Saturday, noon ET, ABC

What to watch: Keelon Russell vs. Kamario Taylor

Taylor is moving through the SEC like the grim reaper, already taking down an experienced QB in LaNorris Sellers and a conference vet in Austin Simmons. Next on his list is the new kid on the block in Russell, who’s been excellent in his first four starts. Alabama looks explosive with him behind center, averaging 48 points per game (fourth in FBS) while Russell averaged more than 10 yards per air attempt. I’ve written plenty about Taylor, who pops off the screen with his rocket arm and athleticism. If you want to see college quarterbacking at its finest, tune in.

Michigan (3–1) at Minnesota (3–1)

Saturday, noon ET, Fox

What to watch: Michigan’s response to another emotional rollercoaster

The fans in the Big House have put through the ringer with just about every high and low imaginable as a football fan—and it’s only Week 5! They can at least find solace in this game being on the road. On the field, this is a tough matchup for the Wolverines. The Golden Gophers completely took away Washington’s run game in a road upset last week, allowing 40 yards on 27 carries and coming up with seven sacks. Michigan’s run game has been suspect all season outside of Bryce Underwood, meaning it’s another heavy burden for the young QB to bear.

No. 5 Ohio State (3–1) at No. 14 Iowa (4–0)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

What to watch: College GameDay atmosphere at Kinnick Stadium

It’s been 20 years since ESPN’s College GameDay was in Iowa City and in 2006, the Buckeyes were also in town. No. 1 Ohio State trounced the Hawkeyes, 38–17, and very well might be able to do so again with Heisman candidate Jeremiah Smith coming off of a 217-yard, four-touchdown game against Illinois. The Iowa defense, backed by a raucous crowd in Kinnick Stadium, will do its best to make this an ugly game to throw Smith and quarterback Julian Sayin off-kilter. They certainly wouldn’t be the first to get lulled into a false sense of security by the jovial midwestern Iowa fans only to find themselves in one of the fiercest environments in college football.

No. 8 Florida (4–0) at No. 25 Missouri (3–1)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

What to watch: Buster Faulkner’s game plan

If you want to watch a masterclass in offensive play-calling, do yourself a favor and spend some time watching Faulkner dial up plays for the Gators on Saturday. In a big spot against Ole Miss last week, Florida racked up 27 first downs, 498 yards and 52 points, while having the ball for nearly 14 minutes longer than Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels did. Florida is second in FBS in scoring, seventh in yards per play and seventh in time of possession, completely suffocating teams with running back Jadan Baugh and allowing quarterback Aaron Philo to pick teams apart off of play action.

No. 4 Miami (4–0) at Clemson (3–1)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

What to watch: The Canes’ toughest test yet?

The final score against Wake Forest might suggest that was a close game, but Miami was up 31–7 halfway through the third quarter before looking disinterested on a few straight offensive drives and realizing they were only up by two scores. We’ve been waiting for the Canes to have to play a full four quarters and there’s a chance Clemson could make them do that. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers have been good defensively since getting run off the field at LSU, but they’ll need to score if they have any hope of shocking Miami on Saturday night.

No. 12 Texas Tech (4–0) at Colorado (2–2)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox

What to watch: Isaac Wilson’s Colorado debut

It’s approaching scary hours in Boulder and after just four games, five-star prospect Julian Lewis is headed to the bench. Coach Prime will instead turn to Wilson, the younger brother of former BYU quarterback and No. 2 pick Zach Wilson. There’s nothing quite like throwing your backup quarterback into a start against the undefeated Red Raiders, one of the better defenses in the country even if they look more vulnerable than last year. Wilson did at least play the entire second half against Baylor and started seven games at Utah in 2024, so this isn’t his first rodeo.

Washington (3–1) at No. 18 USC (4–1)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

What to watch: Elimination game potential

I’m not sure which team’s loss was more grueling last week; Lincoln Riley failing to deliver the exact kind of win he needed to shore up his position at USC against a backup quarterback or Washington stumbling over itself at home against Minnesota. Either way it sets the stage for an old Pac-12 matchup, which we’ll never grow tired of, especially when it has stakes like these. USC still has Indiana and Ohio State on the schedule. Washington still has Indiana and Oregon. So a loss in this game makes the path to making the playoff basically insurmountable for either program.

Cincinnati (4–0) at Arizona (3–1)

Saturday, 11 p.m. ET, Fox

What to watch: Cincy’s rushing attack vs. Zona’s run defense

Late night Big 12 football is always a personal favorite, and how about those Bearcats? The gauntlet (Texas Tech, Utah and at Houston in three consecutive weeks) still awaits, but Scott Satterfield has done a nice job building momentum over the past few years. The key has been a sensational run game, seventh in FBS in yards per game and tied for fifth in yards per carry. Gi’Bran Payne and Cole Tabb are the names to know, though they’ll meet some serious resistance from Arizona late Saturday night. The Wildcats are allowing just a touch over 80 yards per game on the ground (13th in FBS), which will force Cincy quarterback JC French IV to make some throws he hasn’t had to against Power 4 competition so far this year.

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