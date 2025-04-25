Cleveland Browns select Michigan's Mason Graham in the first round of NFL Draft
Following a stellar three seasons in Ann Arbor, Mason Graham is officially set to begin his next chapter in the NFL. On Thursday night, Graham was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 5 pick in the first round.
Here's a look at some of his incredible accomplishments at Michigan:
• Two-time All-American (unanimous first team, 2024; second team, 2023)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, 2023-24; first team, media, 2024; third team, media, 2023)
• Tournament of Roses 2023 Rose Bowl Game Defensive MVP
• Outland Trophy Finalist (2024)
• Nagurski Trophy Finalist (2024)
• Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist (2024)
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2023)
• Named as the team's Defensive Freshman of the Year (2022), Defensive Player of the Year (2024)
• Co-Recipient of the Woodley-Graham Award (2023) and the Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player (2024)
• Three-time letter winner (2022-23-24)
• Appeared in 39 games with 27 starts along the defensive line
