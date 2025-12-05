Sherrone Moore compares two new signees to former Michigan fan favorites

Michigan signed an impressive list of 27 players during the Early Signing period. The Wolverines landed a pair of five-stars: Edge Carter Meadows and RB Savion Hiter. While both players are the headliners, the Wolverines landed quite a few other big-time players who could see some early playing time in 2026.

With Michigan poised to lose defensive linemen due to graduation, it was important for the Wolverines to land some players to bring in and compete right away. Michigan landed five total defensive linemen in the cycle, and both Titan Davis and Alister Vallejo are towards the top of the class.

Davis, the No. 114 player in the nation, picked Michigan over Alabama and others. During a recent podcast with Jon Jansen, head coach Sherrone Moore compared Davis to former Michigan All-American Kris Jenkins.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Titan’s got high, high upside," Moore said. "Very similar to Kris Jenkins in personality and in build, size and physicality. Played more edge in high school, who’s gonna probably slide inside to a three technique or when we play our odd packages. But a physical kid that can play multiple spots."

Similar to Davis, Moore touched on Vallejo, as well. The nation's 205th-ranked prospect could see a similar trajectory as former Michigan great Mason Graham. He was a late riser, under-recruited, and Moore said the two have similar play styles.

"Very eerily similar play style and ability to Mason Graham," Moore said of Vallejo. "Whether he projects to be a first-rounder like Mason Graham, that’s a whole different story. But, I mean, the mannerisms, how he walks, how he comes off the football, his hands, his fundamentals, his technique plays like Mason. So that was super intriguing and had high production this year."

With Michigan losing guys like Rayshaun Benny, Tre Williams, Damon Payne, and Ike Iwunnah, there will be some new faces emerging on the interior line. Will it be two true freshmen right away? The odds are low, but the Wolverines really like what they have in both players entering 2026.