With Early Signing Day winding down for the Wolverines, their class of 2026 currently ranks 11th nationally in the 247 sports composite rankings. They are still targeting a few other players currently committed to other schools, and they still have some yet to officially sign with the Wolverines, so the rankings are subject to change. Sitting at 11th nationally, it's a very good class for the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. They have a number of high level players signed already and some of them look like they'll be able to contribute early as well. Lets dig into the Early Signing Day superlatives from Michigan's class of 2026 below.

Class MVP: Savion Hiter

My nomination for class MVP is the 5-star running back from Mineral, VA in Savion Hiter. He's ranked 18th nationally according to 247 sports and it was a big win on the recruiting trail for the Wolverines to earn his pledge. At 5' 11.5" and listed at 200 lbs. already, he's close to being college ready frame wise for a running back.

In terms of his skillset, he's got excellent burst and speed and he's also powerful enough to grind out tough yards between the tackles. He has all the signs of a future 1st round NFL Draft pick, which is saying something for a player at the running back position. I'm not saying he'll necessarily turn out to be this guy, but he reminds me of Saquon Barkley when I watch him run, and I expect him to have a great career a Michigan.

Biggest Recruiting Win: Carter Meadows

You could argue for either of their 5-star signees in this cycle, but I'm going to go with Carter Meadows for this one. Michigan has a big need for some high level defensive lineman on their roster and boy did they sign one here. Carter Meadows is listed at 6'6" and 225 lbs. so he will need to add some weight before he can play starter level snaps in the Big Ten, but he has as high of a ceiling as almost anyone in the class of 2026 nationally. He is so fluid for how long he is, and guys his size aren't supposed to move as well as he does. He has freakish level upside from the Edge position and I think he'll be able to contribute early as well.

Michigan was able to secure his commitment over virtually all the big-named programs across the country, namely Ohio State, Penn State, and South Carolina. Given their need for defensive lineman, I think Carter Meadows is the most important signee from the class of 2026 and he has an incredibly high ceiling as well.

Diamond in the Rough: McHale Blade

McHale Blade is a 6'5" 245 lb. defensive lineman that Michigan signed, but he's only listed as a 3-star according to 247 sports. I like him for my diamond in the rough in this class because I think he has good potential to slide inside on the defensive line and play defensive tackle or nose tackle at the next level. He'll need to add some more weight to play in the Big Ten, but I think he has the traits to be a really productive defensive lineman for Michigan.

He reminds me of a Chris Wormley/Kris Jenkins Jr. type as far as former Wolverines go. He's a bit of a tweener positionally, and that's likely why the recruiting sites have him as a 3-star but I think he'll outperform those rankings by quite a bit. He has the strength to hold up against the run but moves better than your typical defensive tackle. I think he'll end up getting drafted to the NFL if he can sustain his athleticism with additional weight added to his frame in college and end up being a diamond in the rough for Michigan.

Boom or Bust: Tariq Boney

Tariq Boney is a guy who's very boom or bust to me. His tape is full of splashy highlight plays but he's going to play the Edge position in college and he's only listed at 6'1" 235 lbs. He lacks the ideal length for an Edge defender, hence the 3-star status as a recruit, but I also think he has very high upside because of his athleticism and motor. His length could end up being be a big problem for him going up against Big Ten level offensive lineman, but if he can find ways to overcome the lack of length, he could end up being a very high level player for Michigan and hear his name called surprisingly high in the NFL Draft as well if it all works out for him.

Most Versatile: Adrian Hamilton

Adrian Hamilton is my pick for most versatile player in Michigan's class of 2026 so far. He's listed at 6'2.5" and 290 lbs. and based on what I've seen on tape, he can play any of the interior offensive line positions in college. He played primarily OT in high school but because he's "only" listed at 6'2.5" he'll likely slide inside at the next level.

He's a smooth athlete who looks like he'll be a big asset as a puller in any power scheme type runs and also has enough strength to be able to anchor against Big Ten level defensive lineman. The added versatility is a big plus for him as a recruit because it's hard to find true centers in college football and he can do that, or slide to guard as well based on team needs. I'm not even sure where Michigan's staff will try him at first, but don't be surprised if he winds up at any of the interior offensive line positions for Michigan.