2022 Recruiting Roundup: Dasan McCullough Bonding With Harbaugh, Popeye Williams Interested In U-M

As an intriguing outside linebacker prospect that stands 6-5 and weighs 220 pounds, Olathe (Kan.) Blue Valley North four-star Dasan McCullough is a national recruit that Michigan is heavily pursuing.

With those dimensions, McCullough is likely to add weight during his final two years of high school and slide down to the defensive line for college, but he is one of the m

ore agile players in the country given his dimensions. Last year, McCullough mainly provided snaps from the safety position and helped give the Mustangs one of the most difficult defenses to throw over top of.

At the moment McCullough sports offers from programs such as Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Ohio State among others, so the 2022 prospect can essentially choose where he wants to play college ball at. But though the pandemic has eliminated in-person visits over the last few months, McCullough has still been able to learn through virtual visits, and he says both Ohio State and Florida have hosted him for those.

With so many top programs in the mix, McCullough says that Michigan has made a huge impression on him given how involved U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh has been on a personal level with his recruitment.

“It's always great catching up and talking with him,” McCullough told Wolverine Digest. “He's one of the only head coaches I've seen in person.”

McCullough added that Michigan has done a “great job” in building that relationship. But moving forward, the versatile defensive prospect is going to focus on each of the schools in his top 10, which includes Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, Texas, LSU, Ohio State, USC, Clemson and Oklahoma. Once visits are back on the table, McCullough plans to visit each of those programs and will do so based on which school is closest to his hometown.

Wolverines eyeing 2022 pass rusher Popeye Williams

Elsewhere in the 2022 class, Michigan has its eye on Westfield (Ind.) High weak-side defensive end Popeye Williams, a player that is gaining a lot of traction on the recruiting trail. On Monday, Williams picked up an offer from Alabama, so his stock is sure to rise in the coming weeks.

“It was really out of the blue to be honest,” Williams said. “I was getting my mouthpiece fitted for my teeth. I was on the way back home, and Coach [Charles] Huff just called me out of the middle of nowhere and was like offer, so I was just excited. It was pretty overwhelming.”

Now toting an offer from the Crimson Tide, Williams has early scholarships from Alabama, Penn State and Wisconsin, though other Power Five programs are sure to jump into the mix as well. Williams says that each college program is evaluating him as either a weak-side end or an outside linebacker at the next level, so playing a versatile role at the next level is highly appealing to the edge prospect.

“I would say that I'm a better pass rusher than a run stopper,” Williams said. “I have the speed and power, which is what I'm trying to gain now is more power, but I'm a better pass rusher. I was more about speed last year, pass rushing and hands and all that stuff.”

Williams reports that most schools have been sending him virtual information about their programs and provided a list of topics to search through Google, so that is how he continues to learn about each prospective college during the pandemic.

However, Williams stressed that Michigan is one school that he is waiting for regarding an offer. Williams has a strong interest in the Wolverines' program after forging a bond with former Michigan defensive back Marlin Jackson. Over the past several years, Jackson has held a camp that is not far from Williams, and the 2022 prospect has been a regular attendee. In fact, Williams graduated from participating in the camp to helping hold the camp in recent years, so he's established a close relationship with Jackson.

Williams also mentioned that he would like to visit every school that has offered him after the dead period is lifted, so Michigan still has time to make its way into that group.

How do you think that Michigan's recruiting of the 2022 class has gone so far? Are there any prospects that you have earmarked as must-get type of players? Let us know!