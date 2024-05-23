Breaking Down Michigan Football's Four New Defensive Backs
Michigan landed four similar players from the transfer portal in an effort to bolster its secondary after losing several pieces to the NFL Draft, the transfer portal and injuries.
In this story:
Michigan's roster grew by four over the course of about two weeks recently when Sherrone Moore and Co. reeled in four defensive backs to help fill some needs in the secondary. Albany's Aamir Hall, Tennessee's Wesley Walker, Michigan State's Jaden Mangham and UNLV's Ricky Johnson, all of whom are around 6-1, 200 pounds, will battle for starting spots and rotational minutes in U-M's secondary. In the video below, we break down each player and give our thoughts on how they fit into the defensive schem in Ann Arbor.
