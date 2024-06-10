3-Star 2026 ATH Ace Brown Talks MVP Performance At Michigan Camp
Last weekend, Michigan held one of its summer prospect camps, and there were a ton of big names in Ann Arbor determined to show out in front of the Michigan staff. Among those recruits was 2026 Akron (Oh.) Archbishop Hoban three-star athlete Ace Brown, who worked out at defensive end during the camp and earned one of the MVP awards for his standout performance.
“The coaches told me after the camp I’m on their radar now,” Brown told Wolverine Digest.
Standing at 6-3.5 and 225 pounds, Brown has some early offers from Kentucky, Bowling Green, Miami (OH) and Toledo, and he’s been busy this offseason to add more schools to that list. Brown lifts four times a week with his high school team apart from his training with HacksawFit Athletes and NST Sports Performance, so Brown already is showing the work ethic Michigan tends to look for.
“My interest level in Michigan is very high on the list,” Brown said. “I would describe my visit at Michigan by saying different. “One thing I noticed is how many people get developed and drafted. Some things I like about the school are the players and coaches but also the academics that I’ve heard about.”
While in Ann Arbor working out, Brown had an opportunity to preview what it would be like to be coached directly from the Michigan staff in on-field situations.
“Some coaches I was around were coach LaTroy Lewis and coach Lou Esposito,” Brown said. “I would describe them as very outgoing, engaging and loud! It was three different coaches with three different stations, and we rotated every five minutes. It was also very organized.”
This past week, Brown camped at both Ohio State and Penn State, and he’s slated to work out for the West Virginia staff as well. So, it’s a busy time for Brown right now on the camp circuit, but he’s planning to take little tips that he learns along the way back to the Knights this fall. For example, Brown picked up a tip on his stance from the Michigan coaches that he found useful and will be incorporating moving forward.
