Desmond Howard trolls Ohio State with simple, yet effective tweet
All of Michigan nation is celebrating the Wolverines massive win over Ohio State on Saturday, defeating the Buckeyes by a score of 13-10. Michigan was a three touchdown underdog heading into the game, but the Wolverines forced the Buckeyes to play a smashmouth brand of football that they're just not equipped to deal with in Columbus.
Of course, ESPN analyst Desmond Howard was certainly going to make his thoughts known after Michigan's big win.
By notching their fourth consecutive win in the rivalry, the Wolverines achieved something they hadn't done since 1988-91. Michigan fans of a certain age are likely to remember that 1991 season well, as that was the same year that Howard became a legend by striking the Heisman pose in the endzone against Ohio State (and eventually winning the trophy later that year).
