Michigan Football: Jake Butt predicts close win for the Wolverines over Buckeyes
With his playing days behind him, Jake Butt's transition to being a college football analyst for the Big Ten Network has been a smooth one. Looking ahead to this weekend's matchup between Michigan and Ohio State, the former Wolverine isn't buying the idea that Michigan is going to suffer a blowout loss in Columbus. In fact, Butt thinks the Wolverines will notch their fourth consecutive win in this rivalry on Saturday.
"I would say Ohio State is the best team in the country, but this is one of those games where that doesn't matter," Butt said. I got Michigan 27-24."
While his co-host scoffed at the idea that he legitimately thinks the Wolverines can get the win, Butt explained that he thinks this one will come down to special teams play.
"I think the kicking game plays a factor, too," Butt said. "Michigan's got... they excel in the kicking game."
While Michigan has won three a row in this rivalry, it's Ohio State that enters this weekend's matchup as a three touchdown favorite. The Wolverines (6-5) have struggled on both sides of the ball for much of the season, but a dominant 50-6 victory over Northwestern last weekend is giving fans some hope that Michigan can make it a game. On the other side, the Buckeyes 10-1 are viewed as the odds-on favorite to win the national championship this season.
How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan
- Date: Saturday, November 30
- Time: Noon ET
- Location: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Fox
