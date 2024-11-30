LOOK: Police use pepper spray on players, others to break up Michigan-Ohio State fight
The 120th meeting between Michigan and Ohio State will be remembered for the wrong reasons after Wolverines and Buckeyes needed to be separated after a fight broke out at midfield of Ohio Stadium.
In the midst of the skirmish, police resorted to using pepper spray on players and staff members in an attempt to break up the altercation. WDTN's Joey DeBeradino captured video of the use of pepper spray from the field at 'The Horseshoe'.
Following the game, Michigan defensive end Josaiah Stewart said he "got maced", had beer thrown in his face and was hit by a fan during the postgame skirmish.
Fox's televised broadcast also capture video that appears to show two Michigan players holding their eyes closed in attempt to stave off the effects of the spray.
At his postgame presser, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore commented on the use of pepper spray to break up the postgame fight.
"Those were the officers that were around, so they were just trying to control everything," he said. "The security was trying to control everything. They got both sides of guys trying to make sure that we took care of them. We gotta do a better job handling that as a group. I'll address it in the locker room, we'll address it again. But that's both sides."
The skirmish was ignited after Ohio State players took exception to Michigan players planting the 'Block M' flag at midfield following the Wolverines' 13-10 upset victory over the No. 2 Buckeyes. Michigan performed the same gesture, without incident, at Ohio Stadium following its 45-23 win in 'The Game' back in 2022. This time, however, an ugly scene ensued between the two bitter rivals.
"It's a heated rivalry," Moore said. "It's one that we all talk about. They talk about it, we talk about it. It's in my office. I walk in and the first thing I see is Ohio State. What are we doing to beat Ohio State today? It's something you think about. 365. We're excited we won the game. We're excited we won the game and I'm proud of our guys."
