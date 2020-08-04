2023 Prospect Devin Strange Likes How Michigan Develops Its Defensive Ends

Though last season was only Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus defensive end Devin Strange's freshman season, the 2023 prospect made a huge impact on the Marauders defensive line. By year's end, Strange had accumulated 45 tackles, 31 quarterback pressures, seven sacks and seven tackles for loss, which would be solid numbers for any player, nonetheless a freshman.

Michigan took notice of that effort, and the 6-1, 220-pound lineman recently picked up an offer from the Wolverines as only the sixth defensive lineman to do so in the 2023 cycle.

“It’s Michigan, that is big time,” Strange told Wolverine Digest. “What else needs to be said? I like them a lot, they are great at teaching DEs on how to play. They are one of the top schools in the country in developing DEs. I was shocked. After we got off the phone with them, my coach asked me how did I feel. All I could say was “ AAAHH” followed by silence. I am still surprised that they offered and this happened several weeks ago. “

So far, Michigan is scholarship offer No. 2 for Strange, but more are sure to come as he continues to grow into his frame. That said, Michigan's early interest did leave an impression for each team to follow.

“[Recruiting] has been going good,” Strange said. “Even though it is early in the process, there is so much more to come. I have been talking with a few schools and I have heard others have an interest to talk to me as well... It is difficult to know more about the coaches and the programs without having those direct links, but my high school coaches at Liberty Christian have step up and given me guidance on how to over come these challenges. They are finding ways to assist us players through these new challenges.”

Despite this atypical situation, Strange has been forced to adapt both on and off the field. From a recruiting standpoint, the recent Michigan offer recipient is taking his time and learning as much as he can early on in the process. And from a gameplay standpoint, Strange has been active to keep his upward trajectory, so the offseason has been filled with both conditioning and strength training workouts.

“I focused on a few areas,” Strange said. “Speed, running technique to increase speed. Strength, a lot of weight lifting & plyos, and improving technique, mainly handwork and power. Strength will continue to be an area of focus as the season goes on.”

These areas will help Strange round out his game as he strives to not only be a complete defensive lineman but also a well-rounded prospect that can be used in any situation.

“A true pro style hybrid DE,” Strange said. “I am versatile, I can play the run, seal the edge and gap control, I can pass rush, and I can drop back into coverage. I like to play like Jamal Adams-- high intensity and go get them, but all my coaches say I remind them of Mean Joe Green.”

After putting in months of hard work, Strange is ready to embrace a leadership role on his team, and his work ethic during the summer months has shown that he's ready to take the next step on the field.

