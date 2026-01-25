Previewing the Top 10 Showdown Between Michigan and Nebraska

Michigan is coming off a rivalry win against Ohio State, where they pulled away in the second half to take down the Buckeyes. They need to clear their minds from the rivalry win quickly because they have a great team coming to Ann Arbor to play them next.

For the first time so far this year the Wolverines will be playing a team with fewer losses than them. Nebraska enters this contest at 20-0 overall, including a 9-0 conference record. Michigan enters the contest at 18-1 overall, and 8-1 in Big Ten play. Needless to say, this is a huge game coming up between two top ten teams. This game could go a long way in deciding who ends up winning the Big Ten regular season. Both of these teams are ranked in the top seven nationally, and Michigan will have the home court advantage. Let's dive more into this matchup below.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska is in the 7th year under Head Coach Fred Hoiberg. Hoiberg formerly has also coached at Iowa State from 2010-2015 and fot he Chicago Bulls in the NBA after that. He came back to the college ranks to coach at Nebraska and while it has taken seven years to make them a Big Ten contender, they have shown steady improvement every year that he's been there. Nebraska had their first true breakout season under Hoiberg in the 2023-2024 season where they made the NCAA Tournament but lost in the first round. They were also good last year, and came up just short of the NCAA Tournament at a 21-14 record. This year they've really taken off and stand at a 20-0 record with several impressive wins to date as well. This is a big test for the Wolverines as this is likely the best team Michigan has played so far this year.

As a team, Nebraska is averaging 80.9 points per game, which is currently 8th in the Big Ten. Where they really shine is their defense, which is 3rd in the Big Ten at allowing only 65.0 points per game on average. They're also third in the Big Ten at opponent shooting percentage, allowing only 39.1% of their opponents shots to go in to the basket. Nebraska is also tied for 4th in the Big Ten in steals per game. Like Michigan however; they do have a bit of a turnover problem, averaging 13 per game on offense. On paper, this is an elite defensive team who also has a pretty good offense and that's what makes them so good.

Individually, they're led by 6'7" forward Pryce Sandfort who scores 17.3 points per game, and also chips in 4.6 rebounds per game, with 2.1 assists per game. He's a very complete player offensively who can score from any level of the court. He's accompanied by two other forwards to lead the team in scoring in Rienk Mast at 14.6 points per game, and Braden Frager at 12.2 points per game. All three of their top scorers are 6'7" or taller, so this will be a good challenge between the Nebraska front court and Michigan's front court. Whoever wins that matchup in this game will almost assuredly win the game overall.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan is still tops in the Big Ten in scoring average at 91.7 points per game. They are 6th in the Big Ten at holding opponents to 68.6 points per game on average. They are also still first in limiting opponents to make shots against them, allowing only 36.5% to go in. They're also 1st in rebounding overall, as well as 3rd in steals, and 1st in blocks. They are undoubtedly an elite defensive team by the statistics. They also have a very good offense, as they make shots at a 51.7% clip, which is 1st in the Conference, and are 2nd in assists too. This Michigan basketball team is a very special group and has the makings of a Final Four run if they can hit their stride down the last half of the season.

They are led in scoring by Yaxel Lenderborg, who's playing like a first-team All Big Ten type level right now at 14.4 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game, and 3.2 assists per game. He's joined by Morez Johnson Jr. at 13.7 points per game, Aday Mara at 10.9 points per game, and Elliot Cadeau at 10.3. This is a very good offense for Michigan, and they're still very balanced overall in scoring. It's been a very unselfish team who are almost always looking to share the basketball and hunt for good shots to take.

This top 10 matchup between Michigan and Nebraska should be a great game of college basketball. The Wolverines have a slight edge on defense, on offense, and they get this game at home with the crowd at their back. Both teams struggle with turnovers as well, so whoever takes better care of the basketball in this game will likely have a good chance to win. Michigan should be able to come out on top, but they need to play one of their best games of the season to do so. Anything less then that might be enough for the traveling Cornhuskers to steal a win on the road.