Wolverines Remain in AP Poll’s Top Five for Eighth Straight Week

After picking up two more wins this past week, the Michigan basketball team came in at No. 3 in the latest college basketball AP Top 25 Poll.

It now marks the eighth straight week that the Wolverines have remained inside the top five, starting in week five when the Wolverines moved up to No. 3.

Arizona remained at No. 1, receiving 60 first-place votes, while UConn was slotted one spot ahead of the Wolverines at No. 2.

Last Week’s Action

Last Tuesday (Jan. 20), the Wolverines picked up a 14-point victory over Indiana at the Crisler Center. Elliot Cadeau paced the offense with 19 points. As a team, the Wolverines finished with an impressive 41-25 advantage on the boards.

Jan 20, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) dribbles defended by Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Michigan concluded the week with a double-digit victory over rival Ohio State on Friday (Jan. 23). Yaxel Lendeborg finished with a team-high 18 points to go along with nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Michigan and the AP Poll

The Wolverines spent four weeks this season slotted at No. 2 (weeks 6-9). In week nine, they came in with 29 first-place votes, just three shy of No. 1 Arizona.

While they were at No. 2, it was the highest they’ve been ranked since the 2021-22 season, when they were No. 2 overall in week 15.

Jan 20, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May looks on in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

If Michigan can get back on track and find a way to get to No. 1, it would be the first time the program has been No. 1 since Jan. 28, 2013, the year the Wolverines advanced to the National Championship but fell to Louisville.

What’s Next

The Wolverines are primed for their biggest games of the season to this point.

Michigan will host No. 5 Nebraska on Tuesday (Jan. 27) night at 7 p.m., followed by a road game at rival No. 7 Michigan State at 8 p.m.