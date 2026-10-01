Does Michigan Football Have a Chance to Make History With their Wide Receivers?

Michigan football has not had a 1,000 yard receiver since Jeremy Gallon topped that mark in 2013.

That drought has spanned 13 years and seen some solid receivers come through the program. Nico Collins and Roman Wilson were both taken on the second day of the NFL Draft, for example.

Quarterback issues and a run-centric offense, however, has kept Michigan’s receivers less productive than they may otherwise be.

Now, the Wolverines have a chance to not only end the drought, but have two players surpass the 1,000 yard mark.

JJ Buchanan and Andrew Marsh are proving to be the dynamic duo that fall camp promised them to be. Marsh got off to a slow start, but has had more than 100 yards receiving in back-to-back games.

JJ Buchanan has been Michigan’s leading man since the start of the season, and scored two touchdowns last week against Iowa.

The passing game has started to click after a tough start to the season, especially against Western Michigan.

Marsh and Buchanan are the biggest reasons for that. In Michigan’s last two games, they’ve completed 38 passes. Marsh and Buchanan have caught 34 of those passes, and they are responsible for all of their big plays.

Is that a potential problem? Receivers’ coach Micah Simon does not seem to think so.

“You definitely want to always get more guys involved, there’s a ton of guys who probably have earned that opportunity to get a few more snaps here and there,” Simon said in his availability on Wednesday. “I think the hard thing for me is, you know, how Andrew and JJ have been playing, why would I ever bring them off the field right now?”

Keeping those guys on the field could be a reason both receivers could challenge for the 1,000 yard mark.

As things, sit, JJ Buchanan is on pace to pass that mark. Marsh, due to his slow start is pacing below 1,000 yards for the season. That can change quickly, however, if Marsh continues to surge as he has the last two weeks.

Michigan’s offense has not had a receiver surpass 100 yards in back-to-back weeks since Roy Roundtree did in 2012. Marsh broke that drought with two big games against UTEP, and a follow up against Iowa.

The Chase?

Is Michigan going to chase breaking the 1,000-yard drought with the top two receivers?

“I’m not really looking too deep into that,” Simon said. “The biggest thing is trying to put ourselves in the best position to win games, and if that’s those guys having 100-yard games, or if it’s a different approach, that’s what I’m worried about right now.”

Simon’s approach is the correct one. Earlier in the year we talked about how Michigan still needed to be built through its ground game.

Sep 26, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver JJ Buchanan (6) runs against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ground game, however, has not joined the party this season. Michigan’s offense is incredibly reliant, especially the last two weeks on the prowess of their top two receivers.

The quarterback is a big part of it as well. Bryce Underwood has been much better since the first game of the season, and it appears the Wolverines have found the sweet spot for what he does well to distribute the ball to his playmakers.

Michigan still needs to try and get its run game going. That part is true. It’s also true that they may have to become a pass-first team in order for that to happen.

If that is the case, both Buchanan and Marsh are going to have to continue to carry a heavy load.

None of Michigan’s other pass catchers have emerged as someone who could even stay on the field. Channing Goodwin, Salesi Moa, and Travis Johnson have all rotated as the third wide receiver.

Jaime Ffrench had a lot of hype surrounding him when he transferred over from Texas, but has hardly played at all through four weeks.

The passing game is firmly on the shoulders of Michigan’s top two receivers.

That could lead to big individual seasons from both of them, which could be historic.



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