What Grades, Snap Counts Say About Michigan Football's Loss vs. Iowa in Week 4

Michigan dropped its first game of the season on Saturday against Iowa. And it was a complete reversal from Week 1's win over Western Michigan. This time, the Wolverines' defense gave up a last-second passing touchdown to lose 20-19.

It was heartbreaking fashion, but the penalty issues that have haunted the Wolverines all season long finally bit Michigan. And it starts with Kyle Whittingham getting the players to play smarter and the players to be more disciplined on Saturdays.

Looking back on the loss to Iowa, we used Pro Football Focus' grades and snap counts to dive into what it means.

Top 10 offensive players

QB Bryce Undwerwood - 85.3 grade WR JJ Buchanan - 81.2 WR Andrew Marsh - 80.7 RB Jordan Marshall - 73.5 LT Evan Link - 69.2 RT Blake Frazier - 67.8 Rhino Avery Gach - 66.5 RB Savion Hiter - 63.9 LG Nate Efobi - 62.5 RG Brady Norton - 61.6

What the snap counts say

For the first time this season, there was a big difference between Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter at running back. Marshall started the game, but he received 27 snaps, compared to Hiter's 42. We knew entering the game that Marshall had been banged up a little this season, but according to Kyle Whittingham, it wasn't due to injury that Marshall didn't play much in the fourth quarter.

Marshall had three less carries than Hiter, but he managed six more yards. You have to wonder if Marshall was still dealing with an injury that prevented Michigan from playing him much late in the game.

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At Rhino, Manuel Beigel was OUT in the game, and it was Avery Gach who took his place. Gach played 42 snaps along the Wolverines' line as the sixth man. He graded out as a top-10 offensive player according to PFF.

Once again, it was the Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan show. Both players caught for over 100 yards in the game, but WR3 was Salesi Moa on Saturday and he saw just 18 snaps. Travis Johnson saw six snaps and Channing Goodwin was in the game for three snaps. Moa was targeted twice in the game, but there were no other wide receivers who caught a pass.

Top 10 defensive players

LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng - 79.9 grade CB Zeke Berry - 74.1 Edge Dom Nichols - 72.2 S Chris Bracy - 72.1 LB Nathaniel Staehling - 70.6 Edge John Henry Daley - 68.7 LB Chase Taylor - 68.1 Edge Tariq Boney - 67.8 LB Troy Bowles - 67.4 CB Jyaire Hill - 66.0

What snap counts say

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The edge unit is really starting to take shape and one player who continues to lose snaps is veteran Cam Brant. From Week 1 to Saturday, Brandt has played in 32, 6, 12, and 3 snaps, respectively. Both Dom Nichols and John Henry Daley continue to take the lion's share of snaps. Both Tariq Boney (10) and Nate Marshall (9) were next in line.

At linebacker, both Troy Bowles and Nathaniel Staehling dominated snaps, and for the first time this season, Aisea Moa had the third-most snaps at linebacker with 28. Chase Taylor was behind him with 27 snaps and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng had 10. Owusu-Boateng graded out the best and it might be time to find more playing time for the second-year linebacker.

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