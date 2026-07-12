Does Michigan Football Have a Top-10 Coach in Kyle Whittingham?

After 21 seasons at Utah, Kyle Whittingham is now the head coach at Michigan, breathing fresh air into his coaching life. Whittingham is hoping to turn the Wolverines back into a College Football Playoff contender after Michigan missed the CFP in Sherrone Moore's first two seasons as the head coach.

Michigan made it to three straight playoff appearances in the final three years of the four-team playoff. But since the CFP expanded to 12 teams, Michigan has yet to make an appearance.

Which leads us back to the main point: Kyle Whittingham. After successful seasons at Utah, did the Wolverines hire a top-10 coach in the nation, and someone who will be able to lead Michigan back to the top?

According to ESPN, Whittingham is a top-10 coach in the country, coming in at No. 9 on the list.

Why is Whittingham a top 10 coach?

Whittingham has a career record of 177-88 as a head coach at Utah. During his 21 seasons at the helm, the Utes compiled 18 winning seasons, and Utah had just one losing season since 2014. That was in 2024 when quarterback Cam Rising suffered a season-ending injury and the Utes struggled with quarterback play.

Whittingham has been nothing but consistent during his tenure, and he has had some great seasons at Utah. The Utes won 10 or more games eight times and Whittingham had a three-year stretch of winning 13, 10, and 10 games, respectively.

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And we have to remember he was a winning coach at a place like Utah. The Utes have been a steady power out west since the Urban Meyer days, but let's be honest, Utah will never have the same resources or budget that a place like Michigan has. It was all about development at Utah and Whittingham proved to be that as a head coach.

Coming to Michigan, Whittingham has already flexed his recruiting muscles, with the Wolverines having a top-10 class in the 2027 cycle, as of this writing. Between recruiting better in Ann Arbor, along with being a developer, Whittingham should have Michigan competing for the Big Ten on a yearly basis.

Some wonder if he can propel Michigan in the Big Ten

But at the end of the day, he did coach at Utah and has never coached at a place like Michigan, or in a conference like the Big Ten.

There were four voters on ESPN's panel who didn't include Whittingham in their top-10 list.

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"I think Whittingham is a fantastic coach and was a home run hire for Michigan. I'd put him in the top dozen coaches in the FBS after what he accomplished at Utah. But until last season's 10-2 campaign, his teams lost four games or more in four straight seasons, including a 5-7 dud in 2024," Mark Schlabach wrote.

Fans will get a chance to see right away what Whittingham is capable of. Michigan has one of the toughest schedules out there and the Wolverines will have to face the top three teams in the Big Ten this season, along with hosting the Oklahoma Sooners.