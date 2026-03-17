Kyle Whittingham Answers What Realistic Expectations in Year 1 Looks Like at Michigan

There used to be a time in college football where it was an expectation that a coach coming into a school would need several years to build a program to get it where he wants it to be.

Now, in the age of the transfer portal and examples of what a coach like Curt Cignetti has done at Indiana, it's no longer the case where top coaches need years to build a program.

And at a place like Michigan, where the Wolverines are coming off a nine-win season in spite of some major dysfunction from leadership, the expectation will be for first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham to compete at the top of the conference and put the Wolverines in position to earn their first playoff berth since winning the national title in 2023.

On Tuesday, Whittingham held his first press conference since being introduced as the new head coach of the football program in Orlando this past December as the Wolverines opened up spring practice in preparation for the 2026 season.

Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks as he is being introduced on the floor during the first half between Michigan and USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During the presser, Whittingham was asked by a reporter what realistic expectations were for year one of his tenure.

In typical Whittingham fashion, instead of making promises about a win-loss record, his answer focused on the process, the fundamentals and the work the team needs to put forth in order to be successful.

Whittingham on year one expecations

"Well, hopefully they’re (the players) disciplined, play smart football, avoid sloppy penalties, ignorant penalties, play the game the way it’s supposed to be played, good on special teams," Whittingham said. "There’s some telltale signs that you can look for to determine how well coached you are and how you’re doing in that regard."

Part of being able to live up to expectations later on starts with making sure the coaches that are hired are putting the work in every day in making sure the units they are responsible for are well-coached.

Whittingham said he sees a great example of that in special teams coach Kerry Coombs, who was kept on staff after being hired by Sherrone Moore right before he was fired.

"Kerry Coombs, our special teams coordinator, I don’t know him real well yet, but he’s done a great job so far," said Whittingham. "I love sitting in his meetings. A lot of energy, a lot of juice, and his schemes are really good. So expectations are to be a tough, physical team that plays the game the right way, and like I said, is disciplined and plays smart football. You can’t win a game until you first not lose it. You don’t want to beat yourself."

Michigan football special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs, left, and defensive coordinator Jason Beck, center, listen during football head coach Kyle Whittingham’s introduction during the first half between Michigan and USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolverines will have 13 more spring practices leading up to the team's spring game on April 18 at the Big House in Ann Arbor.