EA Sports College Football 25 Cover Star Donovan Edwards Primed For Dominant Senior Season
Yesterday, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards appeared on the latest cover art for EA Sports College Football 25, a video game which is set to make its long awaited return this summer.
Featured front and center on the game’s cover, Edwards found himself in a familiar position as the center of attention. Just a few months earlier, Edwards famously propelled the Wolverines to two early touchdowns in the National Championship game against Washington, perhaps his crowning achievement (so far) in a winged helmet. Before that, Edwards played a pivotal win in Michigan’s victory over Ohio State in 2022 with a 22 carry, 216 yard and two touchdown performance.
With such an established penchant for showing up in big games, it is only fitting that Edwards graced the cover of the fan-favorite video game since Michigan is the reigning National Champion.
Despite these accolades and game-breaking performances, Edwards has managed to not only stay humble but is also focused on imparting a winning mindset to his teammates. And while everyone is familiar with his straight-line speed and catching ability out of the backfield, Edwards’ leadership qualities may be his most valuable offering to the U-M football team after losing so many key contributors to the NFL over the offseason.
“The thing that I want to do is I want to get everybody else going,” Edwards told the media in late March. “It would be a dishonor for me to, you know, continue to push myself but I'm not pushing others. So, my obligation is to make everybody around me great. You know, I do feel like I've been doing that, but everybody has a lot more to do, especially myself.”
READ MORE: LOOK: Donovan Edwards Is An EA Sports Cover Athlete
Heading into the 2023 season, quarterback JJ McCarthy was viewed as the team’s consummate leader and had control of the team’s pulse. But with McCarthy now on the Minnesota Vikings, Edwards has been deputized as one of the Wolverines’ foremost leaders heading into his senior season.
”There is never a time that you need to be satisfied within your game,” Edwards said.
Unlike in previous seasons, Edwards is slated to receive the lion’s share of the workload with Blake Corum also in the professional ranks. So, Edwards has a prime opportunity to put together the flashes of greatness that he’s displayed into a more consistent package during the 2024 campaign. Kalel Mullings and Ben Hall are expected to spell Edwards depending on situational football, but Edwards is the most experienced from the running back room, and he’s got the talent to back up his leading role.
How do you anticipate Donovan Edwards’ senior season playing out? Will he finish the year as a Maxwell Award candidate? Let us know and follow @EricJRutter, @mlounsberry_SI and @BSB_Wolverine on Twitter for more Michigan Athletics updates on Wolverine Digest.