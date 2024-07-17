Donovan Edwards on Ohio State, Oregon favored in Big Ten: 'We don't care'
Despite winning three consecutive Big Ten championships, and a national championship a season ago, Michigan is not favored to win its conference again in 2024. In fact, the Wolverines are not expected to finish second, or even third.
In FanDuel sportsbook's odds for the 2024 Big Ten champion, Michigan (+750) is listed behind Ohio State (+155), Oregon (+210) and Penn State (+500) ahead of the upcoming season.
Joining former Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his podcast, The L.A.B., current U-M running back Donovan Edwards was asked if the doubt surrounding the Wolverines and the general belief that Ohio State and Oregon were the teams to beat in the Big Ten were good motivators for 'Team 145'.
"Honestly, I don't think that we care," Edwards said. "I'd say we don't care, in the sense that it's us against everybody as it was last year."
Elaborating on his point, it's clear that Edwards and Michigan feel like they have something to prove this season, particularly on offense, following the loss of head coach Jim Harbaugh and nearly 20 players to the NFL this offseason.
"The way that I've been looking at it is, you can look at the offensive side of the ball — a lot of guys, including myself, haven't been in a position to where your number is called on every single play," Edwards said. "I want to be one of those guys where my number is called on every single play. I want the coaches to rely on me.
"It's the same thing with all the guys on the offense. C-Love [tight end Colston Loveland] is the only returner on the offense, so it's like — you want that pressure. You want that expectation, and guys are going to rise to that."
Michigan isn't motivated by external forces. Due to player-led leadership that goes back to 2021 with guys like Aidan Hutchinson leading the call to arms, the Wolverines' program has become one that is self-motivated and driven by more than what outsiders think.
"Guys have been hungry," Edwards said. "Guys have been wondering, 'Why hasn't my number been getting called.' Well, your number is being called now. Let's go make some money. Let's go prove to people why you should've had your number called this whole time. I think that's the boat that we're in and guys are going to rise to that. We've been pushing each other every single day."
This is what elite college football programs look and sound like. This is the yearly, internal drive that programs like Alabama and Georgia have thrived on going back several seasons. If Edwards' mindset is mirrored by the rest of his teammates, Michigan has as good a shot as anyone of claiming the Big Ten championship and a College Football Playoff berth, regardless of what the oddsmakers are saying.
