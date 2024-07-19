Wolverine Digest

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) with the National Championship Trophy as he celebrates after winning 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game against the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Everywhere he's been, success has followed.

Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who was selected No. 10 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft, has reportedly signed his first rookie deal with the franchise. On Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the 21-year-old gunslinger is locked in on a four-year, fully-guaranteed contract worth $21.85 million. The deal also includes a $12.71 million signing bonus and a fifth-year team option for the Vikings.

McCarthy won at the highest level in both high school and college, with a state championship at La Grange Park's Nazareth Academy in 2018, a high school national championship at IMG Academy in 2020 and the 2023 national championship in his final season at Michigan. Now, Minnesota envisions McCarthy as the guy who can lead the franchise to its first-ever Super Bowl victory.

In his time at Michigan, McCarthy went an incredible an incredible 27-1 as the Wolverines' starting quarterback. He threw for 6,226 yards while completing 482-of-713 pass attempts (67.6%) with 49 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. McCarthy added 632 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 161 carries.

Minnesota traded up to select McCarthy with the 10th pick in this year's draft, but the current expectation is for the rookie sit behind NFL veteran Sam Darnold in 2024. The Vikings signed Darnold to a one-year deal worth $10 million this offseason after their previous starter, Kirk Cousins, departed to sign with the Atlanta Falcons.

