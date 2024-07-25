Rocky roads to lead to major payoff for Donovan Edwards, Michigan in 2024
INDIANAPOLIS -- After Blake Corum went down against Illinois on November 19, 2022, all eyes turned to young sophomore Donovan Edwards. The young phenom sat behind Corum in 2021 and most of the '22 season but it was his turn to shine. Shine he did.
Edwards helped lead Michigan to win against Ohio State in Columbus, beat Purdue in the Big Ten Championship, and get into the College Football Playoff. During that three-game stretch, Edwards rushed for 520 yards and three touchdowns. Following his prolific sophomore campaign of nearly 1,000 rushing yards -- he had 991 yards -- Edwards had lofty goals for himself. Entering Year 3 with the Wolverines, Edwards believed it was going to be his year and the NFL was in his sight.
The former five-star prospect had a sit down with Pro Football Focus and told them he was going to be the next great running back and become the next Barry Sanders.
“I will go down as one of the greatest running backs to ever play the game,” Edwards said. “I’ll be up there with Walter Payton, Barry Sanders."
But things didn't go as planned for Edwards in 2023. He rushed for 497 yards on 119 carries and five touchdowns. However, Edwards did shine once again when it mattered. During the national title against Washington, he hit the hole for two long touchdowns, while rushing for 104 yards to help the Wolverines capture the title.
During Thursday's Big Ten Media Days, Edwards spoke on that game against Washington and how his faith got him through some tough times. Edwards hasn't been one to shy away from his faith in God and once again, he spoke at length on what his faith has done not only for his mental health, but getting him through some tough times as a running back.
"The way that I look at that National Championship Game, I was just going through a lot mentally and emotionally -- it was a rollercoaster for me," Edwards said during Big Ten Media Days. "I'm not afraid to talk about that. I was reading the Book of Job -- I'm reading the Bible from front to back -- so I was in the Book of Job at that time. If you don't know about Job or his story, eveything was took from Job. He had everything: cattle, a whole family, a beautiful family, and everything was taken from him. And ultimately, God blessed him, he multiplied his blessings. And I think that that's what happened with me, during the National Championship Game because I stayed patient, I stay humble. I didn't curse anybody out, I didn't go against my beliefs or anything like that I stay humble in God's eyes. Ultimate thing that he's blessed me and multiplied my blessings. I'm gonna continue to do everything that I can to uphold that righteousness and be a humble young man."
Edwards admitted that he was a little arrogant coming off his sensational sophomore year. But after taking his lumps during Year 3, Edwards also noted he has grown as an individual. Edwards is confident, but is taking a different approach entering his senior year. He realizes he has a big voice on the team and is proud of his maturation as a person.
"I'm always confident but may have been a little bit arrogant," stated Edwards. "Especially coming off of a great sophomore year. I told Angelique [Detroit News] that I wanted to go to the NFL after that year, but I've grown a lot. And I think that I have, I know that I've matured a lot. And you can hear it in my voice when I'm talking to you. It's a little more fluent and I'm also me at the end of the day. So you know, I've definitely matured and grew up more."
In today's college football, if star players don't receive the playing time they want -- they are hitting the portal. Edwards admitted on Thursday there were times when he was extremely upset with his play time during his freshman season at Michigan. While some players would've hit the road, Edwards didn't. Now he believes his patience is going to pay off for him in 2024 and beyond.
"Because of all the things that have happened, like things never went my way," Edwards said on why he's matured. "After the Washington game in 2021, I cried in the locker room, because I didn't -- I wanted the ball and wanted to get in the game more. And I only had about two, four carries whatever it was. I wanted it, so I was like, so hungry. And I've always been hungry. And, you know, and I've always been in a backup role my whole career here in Michigan. I've always been the number one guy, I've always had my number called on. I had to take a back seat. Most people, I believe, they would have transferred out but I wasn't. I was going to stay the course and stay patient and, you know, ultimately it's going to pay off for me."
Edwards and the Wolverines will take on Fresno State in Ann Arbor on August 31.
