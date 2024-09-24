ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit praises both Sherrone Moore and Michigan football
It wasn't going to be Michigan's toughest test of the year when going up against a much improved USC team, but the Wolverines went into last Saturday knowing they had to win that game. Michigan had already lost one game, in blowout fashion at home to Texas, and going 2-2 would not be ideal for what the Wolverines hope to accomplish in 2024.
It was a tale of two halves, but Michigan got out of the Big House a winner. It took one final drive by the Wolverines' offense with Kalel Mullings pulling most of the weight. After a 63-yard run to put the Wolverines inside USC territory, Mullings finished the drive off with a one-yard score on fourth down. The Wolverines' defense then stopped the Trojans with 37 seconds left in the game to move to 3-1 on the year.
Entering Week 4 as underdogs and coming out as winners, ESPN analyst and the face of College GameDay, Kirk Herbstreit named Sherrone Moore as the top-performing coach in Week 4. It was Moore's first signature win as the head coach of the Wolverines. Of course, he won games against Penn State and Ohio State last season as the acting head coach, but this was the first game where he won a big game at his own program.
Herbstreit further gave Michigan credit by naming the Wolverines' football team as the top-performing team in Week 4. Herbstreit was covering the Oklahoma - Tennessee football game and while the Vols knocked the doors off the Sooners, he still put Michigan up as the No. 1 team for the week.
It was an old-school style of football played by the Wolverines. Michigan ran for 290 yards on the ground and threw for just 32 yards in the game. The maize and blue relied on their stout defense and run game to propel them to victory. Michigan shut down the electric USC pass game in the first half, but the Trojans came out firing in the second half capitalizing on three passing touchdowns. But Michigan remained strong and got the job done.
Michigan is back in action on Saturday and is back in the Big House. The Wolverines will host Minnesota at Noon ET on Fox.
