Opinion: We got a glimpse of what Michigan football is capable of for the rest of '24
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The Michigan Wolverines did something that would make most college football teams shriek in today's age of college football. In a 27-24 win over USC, which was a must-win for the Wolverines, Michigan threw the ball just 12 times. But the kicker? Alex Orji, Michigan's new starting quarterback, tallied 32 yards through the air. I'm no historian, but you would likely have to go back to the early 1900s to find such a thing, definitely not in today's age.
However, it's not the first time Michigan has done this. Remember 2021, Year 1 of Michigan's three-year run as Big Ten Champions? The Wolverines hosted Washington in primetime and then-starter Cade McNamara threw for 44 yards in the air en route to a 31-10 Michigan victory. The Huskies didn't live up to their billing and wasn't nearly as good as the Trojans were on Saturday, but Michigan used a similar style to wear down the opposition and win the game.
Some say 'You can't beat Oregon or Ohio State doing this' and they may be right. But let's remind each other the ground game has been Michigan's bread and butter since that immaculate 2021 season. Of course, there are improvements needed if the Wolverines are going to consistently bully their way into victories. The offensive line still needs improvement, the defense has to fix communication issues, and the turnovers need to come to an end. But Saturday was a glimpse of what Michigan has a chance to do this season. Behind Kalel Mullings' 159 yards and two scores, while mixing in Donovan Edwards -- who rushed for 74 yards and a score -- the Wolverines have a solid one-two punch in the backfield.
But let's not completely backpedal our way back into the early 1900s. Michigan does have to get some resemblance of a passing game. Even in 2021, with McNamara at the helm, the Wolverines had eight games of 200-plus yards through the air. As each game progresses, Michigan will likely up the dosage of Orji airing it out. But the new leader of the offense wasn't phased by only throwing for 32 yards. At the end of the day, Orji is here in hopes of winning games with his teammates.
"If we threw for a million yards today and we lost I'd be sitting here crying," Orji said after the game. "Whatever it takes to win. If it's 32 yards, if it's 10, if it's 100, it doesn't matter to me. A bunch of people asked me what I wanted out of my first start, I wanted All-Pro, ball secure victory and we got that."
If used correctly, Orji adds a whole new element to this offense. He's still a work-in-progress through the air, but just adding him in run packages makes the defense second guess what's going on. Michigan ran QB power and some options with him against the Trojans. Orji did manage to run for 43 yards and that's something that was sorely lacking from this Michigan offense with Davis Warren leading the charge. Orji can escape blitzes when the O-line breaks down and once the Wolverines figure out the passing game, he could be that spark the maize and blue were missing.
And then there's the Michigan head coach. Sherrone Moore is not shy to run the football. Last season, as the acting head coach, Moore ran the ball 32 straight times against Penn State in 2023. While we may never see that again, the Wolverines' offensive identity is likely to never change as long as Moore is leading the charge. And why should it? Until Michigan is able to get a game-changer at the quarterback position like a J.J. McCarthy, the Wolverines will need to lean on what got them to the top of the mountain and continue to pound the rock. Moore will need to build up a solid foundation and it all starts with the O-line. Getting five solid pieces there and having two solid options at running back every season could be Michigan's mantra going forward.
"I love it," Moore told reporters after the game on running the ball. "I loved every minute of it. It's my dream to see it and, yeah, want to throw the ball but when you can run the ball effectively, it breaks you down a little bit. For us, our guys, the look in their eyes, how they prepared and how they practiced, we adjusted some things in practice to make it a little bit more competitive and more physical, the guys responded and they loved. They loved it. They really took it to heart. The O-line, I'm so proud of them because I'm so hard on them. So proud of what they did and how they played today. Shout out to them."
Is this the most effective way to win in today's college football? That's to be seen, but don't expect any major changes from the Michigan Wolverines. The maize and blue have run the ball exceptionally well the past two games and it might be the only way Michigan can stay in contention in 2024.
