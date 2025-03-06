ESPN analyst makes bold prediction for J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
One of the biggest off-season discussions surrounding the Minnesota Vikings is what they're going to do at the quarterback position. Veteran Sam Darnold helped lead the Vikings to 14 wins last season, and while he doesn't necessarily represent the future for the franchise, there's still some belief that he may be the best option right now. The question is whether or not J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is ready to be QB1 in 2025.
McCarthy looked impressive heading into his rookie season during camp, and he electrified the crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium as the Vikings defeated the Raiders 24-23 in the preseason opener. But McCarthy's season came to an abrupt halt when it was announced that he suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee after that preseason opener, an injury that would end his rookie season.
So the question now for Minnesota is what to do at quarterback. Sam Darnold may be flawed, but he's also a known commodity that can help win football games. McCarthy obviously has a huge upside that far exceeds anything Darnold can offer, but the unknowns with McCarthy obviously present some risks.
Speaking with ESPN's Pat McAfee this week, college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on the QB situation in Minnesota. And given the fact that he got to see McCarthy up close and personal during his days with the Michigan Wolverines, Herbstreit believes that the Vikings can get to that next level with McCarthy as the starter.
"Think of that three year run," Herbstreit said. "Beat Ohio State, lose to Georgia. Beat Ohio State, get to the playoff, probably should have beaten TCU, should have been in the national championship. Come back the very next year and get it all done. That's on his back. That's him doing that. And I just... you never know with quarterbacks. But watching these guys, and watching the intangibles. Putting KOC with J.J. McCarthy and the talent on that roster, to me the Vikings go to another level with J.J. McCarthy and what I think he can do in that offense. "
Given what the Vikings accomplished with Darnold in 2024, the next level with McCarthy would presumably include a serious push - perhaps even an appearance - in the Super Bowl. That may seem like a lofty projection for a guy who missed his entire rookie season and hasn't played a single regular season snap, but that speaks to just how highly McCarthy is viewed among those who have followed and covered his career.
