Wink Martindale talks Michigan football's defensive line post Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant
After flirting with the NFL, Michigan football retained defensive coordinator Wink Martindale who will be back for his second season coaching the Wolverines' defense. But the former Baltimore Raven and New York Giant coordinator will have some work to do. The Wolverines lose stars like Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Josaiah Stewart, and Will Johnson from the Michigan defense that kept improving as the 2024 season grew.
But the cupboard is far from bare and Michigan could have a top-five defense once again in 2025. Even after losing three starters from the defensive line, Michigan landed a few transfers like Clemson's Tre Williams and Alabama's Damon Payne Jr. to help fill voids.
Speaking with Jon Jansen on 'Inside The Trenches', Martindale talked about the defensive line continuing the Michigan tradition of excellence post Graham and KG.
“I think the strength is their hunger to show that there's not going to be a drop-off," Martindale said. "Obviously, talent-wise, there's going to be a drop-off. Because they're not talking about Ike the same way they were talking about Mason Graham or Trey Pierce the same way they were talking about KG [Kenneth Grant], whoever you want to use as comparative wise.
"But they have that hunger that they're going to keep the tradition of Michigan defense just right where it's at. And it's fun to watch. And you can just see them growing. I mean, a lot of these guys, you're seeing them now after five weeks in the program, you're like, wow. Ike [Iwunnah] being one of them, he had his shirt off today. And I'm like, 'dang, Ike'.
"But there's quite a few guys like that. And you still have guys who played last year on the defense, and just they're not gonna let it drop, the expectation of where our defense is gonna be.”
But one reason the Wolverines' defense line could be their strength is the return of Rayshaun Benny. Entering Year 5 with Michigan, Benny is finally set to lead the Wolverines' defensive line. He came to Michigan as a part of the loaded 2021 class, but with so much talent in the room, Benny never really had a chance to star. With Graham and Grant gone, Benny will have his chance to flash and Martindale said 'he's going to be fun to watch'.
“Well, I think that he knows how to lead because the guys are in his room, that's the guys he's used to being around with Mason and KG," Martindale said of Benny. "But I thought there was, just like I told you the cool thing about Northwestern game of how the veterans reacted to the other guys coming into the game and playing in the game and there was no drop off. I think that it's the same thing with Rayshaun, he knows what it's supposed to look like.
"KG when I called the timeout at Ohio State said he was gassed. So how selfless is that? Where Rayshaun goes in for him and look at the two pass rushes he put on to win the game against Ohio State. I mean, he's gonna be a fun guy to watch. He knows what he needs to work on. And he knows what it takes, what it's gonna take for him to get to the next level.”
The plan with Jaishawn Barham
Michigan also received great news this offseason with both starting linebackers returning for their senior season. The top two tacklers from the 2024 team, Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham, are both back for another year. While Hausmann is cemented as the starting middle linebacker, there has been speculation about Barham moving to Edge this year.
Martindale was asked about that possible move and he does hope to use Barham at edge some, but you could also expect to see Barham playing his normal position plenty in 2025.
“I think that we did it last year with him as well. I think what we need to do for him is practice him more on the edge than what we did last year, but still use him in the same ways that we have.
"And it all depends how some of these young linebackers come along too. The inside guys, cuz BJ's [Brian Jean-Mary] done a heck of a job of changing that room around, and the talent that we brought in is gonna be fun to watch from years to come.”
