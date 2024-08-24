ESPN College Gameday crew predicts playoff teams
After another long off-season, college football has finally returned with a slate of Week 0 games. Of course, the return of college football also means the return of fan-favorite traditions - including ESPN College Gameday. This year's crew includes Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, and Kirk Herbstreit. During Saturday's pregame show, four analysts shared their predications for this year's 12-team playoff bracket.
Pat McAfee
Pat's Top 12:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- West Virginia
- Virginia Tech
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Texas
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Utah
- Alabama
- Boise State
Kirk Herbstreit
Kirk's Top 12:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Utah
- Oregon
- Texas
- Missouri
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Florida State
- Michigan
- Boise State
Desmond Howard
Desmond's Top 12:
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Miami
- Utah
- Texas
- Ole Miss
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Liberty
Nick Saban
Nick's Top 12:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Florida State
- Utah
- Texas
- Oregon
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- LSU
- Liberty
Nick Saban was the only analyst who doesn't believe the reigning national champion Michigan Wolverines will make the 12-team playoff this season. He does have three teams from the Big Ten conference making it, but those teams include Penn State, Oregon, and Ohio State. Kirk Herbstreit is predicting four teams from the Big Ten to make the playoff this season, including a rematch between Michigan and Texas in the first round.
Regardless of how it all shakes out, just looking at all of the potential matchups of a 12-team playoff is further evidence of how incredible - and historic - this 2024 season is going to be.
